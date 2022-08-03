Movers & Shakers: Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Edelman, and more

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Adeline Lee (pictured above) as general manager in Singapore. In this newly created role, Lee will focus on driving growth and overseeing all aspects of the business operations and talent development. She brings over two decades of consultancy and in-house experience in communications and joins from ADK Connect where she was hired to establish the PR and content team. Prior to that, Lee was the founder and owner of SG Story, a local boutique agency that specialised in audience engagement, content development and path-to-purchase marketing. In her new role, she will report to Justin Then, CEO of H+K Singapore and Lumos H+K Malaysia.

Peter Fraser, seasoned Australian corporate affairs, community engagement, and government communications leader has joined Edelman Global Advisory as senior advisor and head of the Australia unit of this newly established public affairs and government relations arm of the communications firm. Edelman also makes four key leadership appointments across its corporate, brand and technology offerings. Angela Hui has been elevated to head of corporate for Hong Kong and Taiwan. Hui will build on the firm’s crisis and issues management practice, oversee the implementation of global best practice and continuous innovation in the digital space. Simon Chan is the new head of technology for the Greater Bay Area. Chan will partner with Edelman’s APAC tech sector lead, John Kerr, to oversee the development of a regional Centre of Excellence based out of Hong Kong and provide Web 3.0 and metaverse solutions to clients. Sofia Yip is now the head of brand across Hong Kong and Taiwan. Oliver Davis has joined from Ogilvy as creative director across Hong Kong and Taiwan, bringing over nine years' experience in creative, including campaigns for Pizza Hut, Huawei and Coca-Cola.

Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand has appointed Thrive PR as its PR and social media agency. Activities will include consumer and business media relations and events alongside content creation and digital strategy to enhance Harley-Davidson’s social engagement and awareness. Thrive will also take over influencer relations and Harley-Davidson’s bike experience program.

Alexis Truscott has been named the new head of public relations for Porsche Cars Australia. She succeeds Chris Jordan who has become the new head of public relations for Porsche Middle East and Africa. Truscott’s appointment comes into effect from 1 August, meanwhile Jordan will be based out of Dubai for the new role w.e.f. 1 September.