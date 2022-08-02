Helium CEO: ‘We’re going to be much more rigorous’ using other companies’ logos on client pages

The head of the Web3 company addressed removing Lime and Salesforce from its users list after Lime said it had not worked with Helium in years.

by Brandon Doerrer 2 August 2022

Lime stock image
Lime's logo was pulled from Helium's client page late last month.

SAN FRANCISCO: Helium CEO Amir Haleem posted a series of tweets on Monday addressing the removal of Lime and Salesforce from the Web3 company’s user list. 

Lime was listed as an active user by Helium, but the scooter-sharing company said it had not used Helium’s products since initial testing in 2019, Mashable reported on Friday. Helium has since removed the logos of both Lime and Salesforce from its list of active users of its crypto technology.

Helium is a blockchain-powered wireless service. Users that connect can use data, like with any other hotspot, but as they generate data, its owner earns HNT, Helium’s form of cryptocurrency.

Haleem tweeted that Helium “had verbal approvals with the teams we worked with to publicize and highlight these engagements.”

“In the case of the brands mentioned in recent articles, we had approvals to talk about the use cases, but we’re going to be much more rigorous now about the logo-approval process going forward to avoid any confusion,” a Helium spokesperson told PRWeek.

Lime told Mashable last week that it was preparing a cease-and-desist letter for Helium. 

It also said that Eddie Li, former central operations manager at Lime, was the only employee that had close interactions with Helium. Li has not worked at Lime since January 2020. He told Mashable that his contact with Helium ended in June 2019, and that no contracts were signed or payments were exchanged during Lime’s testing.

"Beyond an initial test of its product in 2019, Lime has not had, and does not currently have, a relationship with Helium," a Lime spokesperson told PRWeek.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Lime's logo was pulled from Helium's client page late last month.

Helium CEO: ‘We’re going to be much more rigorous’ using other companies’ logos on client pages

L-R: New Allison+Partners presidents Karyn Barr and Jordan Fischler.

Allison+Partners names two presidents in technology practice

Altstadter joined the XFL last month.

XFL hires Jeffrey Altstadter to quarterback comms

Meet Billie is one element of the campaign.

TikTokers @ashxlevi, @paulasojoro go back to school for Buoy Hydration

Sorrell resigned from WPP in 2018.

Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

Oatly products are available in more than 20 countries.

Oatly names Adam Davis as SVP, global corporate comms

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

40 Under 40: Inspiring communications drawn from inspiring talent

40 Under 40: Inspiring communications drawn from inspiring talent

40 Under 40 2022: The Next Wave

40 Under 40 2022: The Next Wave

Photo credit: Getty Images

How UPS is responding to workers demanding support amid heat wave