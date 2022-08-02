Allison+Partners names two presidents in technology practice

Karyn Barr and Jordan Fischler will co-lead the agency’s largest and fastest-growing practice group.

SAN FRANCISCO: Allison+Partners has promoted Karyn Barr to president of global operations and Jordan Fischler to president of global strategy, both within the agency’s technology practice.

Barr and Fischler, both reporting to Allison cofounder and global COO Jonathan Heit, started in the roles in May.

As Allison’s tech practice, the agency’s largest and fastest-growing sector, expanded, the firm decided to establish the newly created roles.

More than 60% of Allison’s global client portfolio identifies as a tech brand. The agency’s technology group saw 65% year-over-year revenue growth in the U.S. last year, according to a company statement.

Allison+Partners posted an 18.8% gain in revenue globally last year to $81.2 million and a 19.6% increase in the U.S. to $65.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

Barr will oversee talent identification, marketing and team-building and will collaborate with global colleagues on issues such as agency reputation.

She stressed the need to help tech companies achieve brand relevance and product impact in a world increasingly focused on culture and purpose.

Fischler will be responsible for thought leadership and working across disciplines to identify tech trends for Allison and clients.

“There are very few things that don’t have a tech story in this day and age,” Fischler said. “[We need] to support corporate, consumer and health colleagues around the world in telling tech stories for brands who sit outside the sector.”

Barr and Fischler will lead more than 100 consumer and b-to-b tech staffers and stay involved on tech accounts including HPE, Teradata, Globant, Samsung, Niantic, Qualcomm and TikTok.

In her 19 years at Allison, Fischler has served in roles including MD and head of consumer tech. She was also a PRWeek 40 under 40 honoree in 2017.

Barr was formerly MD and head of Allison’s b-to-b tech speciality, which she founded. She has been at the San Francisco-based firm for more than 14 years.

The firm has not named replacements for neither Barr’s nor Fischler’s role

In May, Allison named Jennifer Chelstad as GM of its Seattle office.