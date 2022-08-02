XFL hires Jeffrey Altstadter to quarterback comms

The pro football league is set to relaunch in February 2023.

ARLINGTON, TX: The XFL, an American professional football league, has hired Jeffrey Altstadter as VP of communications, effective July 18, as it relaunches for a second time.

Altstadter will lead all of the league’s day-to-day comms operations. He is reporting to Janet Duch, XFL’s chief marketing and content officer.

“This job is not only going to encompass [the XFL]’s local markets,” Altstadter said. “Through our relationship with ESPN, it’s going to be global.”

In May, the XFL reached an agreement with Walt Disney and ESPN. When it relaunches in February 2023, the XFL’s regular season and playoff games will air on ESPN and other Disney-owned networks.

Altstadter will also manage each of the XFL’s eight teams’ media relations departments and support their local footprint while helping them scale nationally.

The league was first created in 2001 by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, but only lasted one season before shutting down.

After it was rebooted in February 2020, the XFL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a few months later due to the pandemic. That August, a group including businesswoman Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the league for $15 million.

"[The owners] are building the most exciting look at the spring football concept that has ever been conceived,” Altstadter said. “They’re applying their successful business strategies to their shared passion for the game."

The XFL has worked with Hiltzik Strategies and Gagnier Communications since March and August 2020, respectively, according to the league.

Altstadter was previously director of publicity at PointsBet U.S.A., where he oversaw the company’s earned media coverage, PR and corporate comms. He also worked in PR roles at the United States Golf Association and as senior director of comms for the National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils.