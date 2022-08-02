Have brands really missed the boat on women’s football?

Following the triumph of the England women’s team in Euro 2022, PRWeek asked PepsiCo, a sponsor of women’s football since 2020, what challenges might brands or sponsors face if they want to get involved in the sport in the future. The response? "That they are too late!"

Adam Warner, PepsiCo’s senior director of global sports marketing, continues: “PepsiCo has been a proud partner of the UEFA Women’s Football since 2020, a time when interest in the women’s game was not nearly as high as what we have seen this summer.



“However, equalisation in the sport is something PepsiCo is passionate about, which is why we chose to invest when we did. Had we decided to get involved in women’s football post-tournament, there is a chance it could look like we’re only stepping up after seeing other brands getting involved.”

But he adds: “That’s not to say brands and sponsors shouldn’t still get involved. And in doing so, they need to be prepared to get stuck in and understand the community to create authentic connections to the game.”

PepsiCo’s Euro 2022 campaign for its tortilla chip and dips brand Doritos (below), featured footballers Jill Scott and Mason Mount to inspire the nation to get behind the tournament like they do for the men’s game. Pepsi Max also sponsored the show at the finals.

The debate was ignited by ex-England player and BBC commentator Alex Scott, who, after the final whistle at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, said: “I’m not standing up at corporate events in front of sponsors anymore begging for them to get involved in the women’s game, because you know what? If you’re not involved, you’ve missed the boat, you’ve missed the train. Because look at this… it has finally left the station and it is gathering speed.”

There’s certainly a sense that women's football has entered a new era after the historic match. The Lionesses’ 2-1 extra-time win over Germany pulled in a peak audience of 23.3 million across BBC platforms, making it the most-watched women’s Euros in history. The match at Wembley was attended by 87,192 fans, which is a record for any European championship final – men’s or women’s.

Jenny Mitton, director and women’s sports lead at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, believes this “landmark moment for women’s sport” has inspired a “cultural shift”. “With record-breaking TV viewer numbers and stadium attendances alongside a list of premium brands in the sport, potential sponsors can now clearly see the opportunity in women’s football.

“What’s even more exciting for brands is that it is a growing and evolving space, not defined by historical contracts and set ways of doing things. Brands in women’s sport can tread their path and do things differently.”

She adds: “The Lionesses are now household names, so there is a huge opportunity for brands to secure individual deals with players to capitalise on their fame and the affinity that they have built with this growing audience. Brands will also be aware of this newly built audience looking for their next football fix.”

But has the boat really been missed for sponsors? What must newcomers do if they want to engage in women’s football partnerships now?

David Alexander, managing director at Calacus PR, says: “For too long, the authorities and infrastructure have worked against women’s sport rather than for it. While Barclays and a handful of others have started to invest [Barclays has doubled its investment in the women's game to more than £30m between 2022 and 2025], it has taken a monumental event like Euro 2022 to finally confirm to brands and administrators that women’s football is not just a nice little add-on.”

It all starts with a chance. That's why we're committed to giving girls in England equal access to football in schools by 2024.



Find out more https://t.co/DBm5TyW8iB #LetGirlsPlay #AllToPlayFor pic.twitter.com/bgUlGUsL2O — Barclays Football (@BarclaysFooty) June 17, 2022

Moreover, he adds: “While there is a risk of being seen to jump on the bandwagon right now, brands need to show humility and realise what a huge opportunity they have missed by failing to engage with key demographics through women’s football.”

Euro 2022 was the first time sponsorship was offered solely for the England women’s team, as opposed to being combined with the men’s, and many of the Lionesses look set to strike lucrative individual sponsorship deals following the victory.

Lisa Parfitt, co-founder of sports marketing agency The Space Between and director of the organisation Women in Football, believes their success has provided “the perfect shop window” for brands that are interested in potential opportunities and looking for new ways to market their brands.

She adds that although women’s football now is at an elite level internationally and has a huge reach in the UK – shown by the number of people tuning in to the Euro 2022 matches – a lot of other women’s sports don’t yet have that “visibility”. However, she hopes one legacy of the Euros will be a “trickle-down effect into the domestic game” in the Women’s Super League, and women’s sport more broadly.

Parfitt says women’s football can offer more opportunity for brands to reach across genders because attendance at matches is typically split equally between men and women, whereas the men’s game is still more male-dominated. Research has also found fans of women’s sport are 25 per cent more likely to buy the products and services of the sponsor brands.

"That’s a really important statistic for brands to be aware of when rights-holders and sports are selling to these brands. They need to use insight like that to showcase the commercial opportunity for brands, and the reason for that 25 per cent figure is because women’s sports fans understand and appreciate brands coming in and investing in their sport.”

Mitton says: “One of the key challenges we may see brands face is the role they play in women’s football, what are they bringing to the sport, and are they showing up genuinely.

“Brands who do this well are Barclays… with its campaign to get access to football for all girls in England by 2024, and Heineken, creating an incredible fan experience for fans. Prospective sponsors should take note.”

“This can’t just be ‘a moment’,” Parfitt adds, “and those brands that have benefitted from this final and its moments now need to have a look at what commercial benefits they can get in the long term.” She says brands’ involvement can be much more valuable if it’s for more than a one-off ad or tweet, citing long-term deals from the likes of Barclays.

Beyond the Euros, she says: “There are big opportunities to make a real change within women’s sport. We will feel the impact of more brands wanting to get involved and I believe that they will be looking at the diversity of different sports there are available; but most important is that brands invest.”

So, are brands too late to the party? Let’s end with another Euro 2022 sponsor, Lucozade Sport, whose head of marketing, Tom Bell, takes a different view.

“Now is the time to get involved to build on this momentum and harness the spirit of the team, which resonated so brilliantly with the nation,” he says.

“Those brands that don’t realise that now will miss out in the long run, but those that do also need to make sure they are committed for the right reasons, as this isn’t just a quick win but a shift that will help inspire others for years to come.”