Five Campaigns We Liked in July: vote for your favourite

From ‘Chipwatch’ to celebrating with the Lionesses, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from July 2022. Vote below for your favourite – the poll closes at 9am on 9 August.

Deliveroo, ‘Chipwatch’

An inventive bit of summer fun, first, to solve a problem for beachgoers in the UK. With 53 per cent of Brits reporting having had food stolen by seagulls, Deliveroo launched ‘Chipwatch’ last month to help protect al fresco diners from the hungry birds. Dedicated beach zones in Brighton and Scarborough have been patrolled by Chipwatch members armed with bird-safe seagull deterrent devices such as reflective umbrellas and decoy hawks. The campaign – by PR firm Talker Tailor Trouble Maker – includes a music track featuring the calls of hawks, falcons and bald eagles to keep the gulls away. Take that, you feathered thieves.

‘The everlasting memory’

Rarely these days does the use of NFTs do much to elevate campaigns. Here is an exception. As the last living England footballer with vivid memories of the 1966 World Cup Final, using NFTs, the agency Above & Beyond has preserved Sir Geoff Hurst’s recollections of his team’s famous victory against West Germany. The former footballer’s voice recordings have been turned into a one-off sculpture. The NFT and multiple edition NFTs will be auctioned off on the online digital art auction site Nifty Gateway, helping to raise funds and awareness for two charities, Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society. It’s a truly creative use of a recent trend.

TV 2 Denmark, elevated benches

We commend the next two campaigns for the clever ways they have managed to visually represent the seriousness of the climate crisis. First, 15 public benches in Copenhagen were elevated to send a stark warning about the dangers of rising sea levels, in a campaign by the broadcaster TV 2 Denmark and the city’s authorities.

VIDEO: ���� Elevated benches across Denmark a reminder of rising sea levels



"In large parts of the country we will see flooding as an everyday occurrence, so we try to illustrate that," says Kasper Adsbøll, a brand manager at the TV2 channel behind the project pic.twitter.com/H0ftFZRi8u — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 6, 2022

Reading FC football strip

Second, football club Reading FC had a startling secret behind the unusual colour scheme of its strip this season. The coloured lines on the sleeves represent the average temperature in the club’s home county of Berkshire since 1871, the year the team was founded.

Reading's new home shirt is, let's face it, pretty jarring to look at. There's a method behind the madness of the sleeves though.



The lines represent average temperatures for Berkshire across the club's history, in an effort to highlight the effects of climate change. pic.twitter.com/IdqP2GDBZe — Phil Delves (@phildelves) July 25, 2022

Sainsbury's, ‘Sing it for the Lionesses’

Staying with football, but on a lighter note… we admit it took us a short while to ‘get’ this one, but that only makes the pay-off more enjoyable. The lyrics to Sweet Caroline, Neil Diamond’s classic song-turned-England football anthem, were represented in fruit and vegetable form in this campaign by Ogilvy UK for Sainsbury’s ahead of the Euros final on Sunday.