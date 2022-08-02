Five Campaigns We Liked in July: vote for your favourite

Deliveroo, ‘Chipwatch’
‘The everlasting memory’
Rarely these days does the use of NFTs do much to elevate campaigns. Here is an exception. As the last living England footballer with vivid memories of the 1966 World Cup Final, using NFTs, the agency Above & Beyond has preserved Sir Geoff Hurst’s recollections of his team’s famous victory against West Germany. The former footballer’s voice recordings have been turned into a one-off sculpture. The NFT and multiple edition NFTs will be auctioned off on the online digital art auction site Nifty Gateway, helping to raise funds and awareness for two charities, Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society. It’s a truly creative use of a recent trend.
TV 2 Denmark, elevated benches
VIDEO: Elevated benches across Denmark a reminder of rising sea levels— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 6, 2022
"In large parts of the country we will see flooding as an everyday occurrence, so we try to illustrate that," says Kasper Adsbøll, a brand manager at the TV2 channel behind the project pic.twitter.com/H0ftFZRi8u
Reading FC football strip
Reading's new home shirt is, let's face it, pretty jarring to look at. There's a method behind the madness of the sleeves though.— Phil Delves (@phildelves) July 25, 2022
The lines represent average temperatures for Berkshire across the club's history, in an effort to highlight the effects of climate change. pic.twitter.com/IdqP2GDBZe