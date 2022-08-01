The Football Association hires next marketing and comms chief
The Football Association, fresh off the success of the Lionesses winning Euro 2022 last night, will have a new marketing and communications supremo from next month and a restructured comms operation reporting to chief executive Mark Bullingham.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>