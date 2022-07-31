Golin Group hires Luke Peterson as North America head of data and analytics

NEW YORK: Golin Group North America has hired Luke Peterson as its head of data and analytics.

Peterson started in the newly created role in mid-June. He is reporting to New York president Dawn Langeland and will work closely with Paul Parton, Golin Group’s chief strategy officer.

Peterson is overseeing measurement strategy and is responsible for elevating the data and analytics function for all four of the company’s agency brands: Golin, The Brooklyn Brothers, Virgo Health and DeVries Global.

“There is a lot of opportunity for us to figure out how to make sure we aren’t just staying at pace with the market as it is evolving but also making sure we are improving and getting ahead of what is out there,” said Peterson. “We are going to continue to increase our sophistication so we can create faster, more real-time, more in-depth, more clearly empathetic-to-audience based insights that are going to help turbo charge our clients’ work.”

For the last six years, Peterson served as deputy assistant secretary leading research and analytics for global public affairs at the State Department. He supported U.S. government communications efforts to shift awareness, opinions and actions of audiences abroad. These issues included improving global COVID-19 vaccination rates, fighting climate change and rehabilitating overseas trust and confidence in the U.S., Golin Group said in a statement.

Peterson left his role at the State Department at the beginning of June. He said his replacement has not yet been named.

Before that, Peterson worked in politics and the private sector as a database marketing specialist for four U.S. presidential campaigns and as a redistricting consultant. He also served as senior director and innovation lead at BCW, then Burson-Marsteller, where he planned campaigns for clients such as Bank of America, Chipotle, Dell, Fitbit, Ford and Oracle.

Golin Group sits within Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment, along with IPG Dxtra and Dxtra Health and agency brands such as Weber Shandwick, Current Global, R&CPMK, ReviveHealth, United Minds, Jack Morton, Momentum, Octagon and Dxtra Health Integrated Solutions.

The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment registered mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q2, according to an IPG spokesperson. That compares to double-digit growth in Q2 2021.

The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment overall posted a 11.1% organic revenue increase in Q2 to $348.4 million.