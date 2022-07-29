WPP, DJE and PwC sign letter supporting Respect for Marriage Act

WASHINGTON: WPP, DJE Holdings and PwC are among the firms that have signed a letter created by the Human Rights Campaign urging senators to pass the Respect for Marriage Act.

The HRC has recruited more than 173 businesses. WPP’s largest PR firm, BCW, also signed the letter.

The Respect for Marriage Act is legislation that would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, nationally codify federal marriage equality into law and affirm that public acts proceedings should be recognized by all states.

The HRC initiative comes after the Respect for Marriage act passed in the House of Representatives 267-157, leaving the Senate to decide the bill’s fate. It also follows the Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, which raised concerns about the future of decisions concerning LGBTQ+ rights.

WPP voiced its support on social media.

The #RespectForMarriageAct will codify marriage equality into law and protect LGBTQ+ rights. @WPP is proud to stand with @HRC to support this bill to ensure equality for our communities https://t.co/Yg0IYor3Nn — WPP (@WPP) July 29, 2022

"WPP is proud to stand with the Human Rights Campaign in support of the Respect for Marriage Act. Protecting marriage equality is essential, and this issue speaks directly to our culture and company values, which start and end with inclusion and equity for all,” said a WPP spokesperson. “We hope others in our sector will sign on to support this important initiative and help us in the fight to protect LGBTQ+ rights."

DJE, BCW and PwC representatives could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Other signatories included brands such as Airbnb, Match Group, PepsiCo, Google, Nike and Starbucks.

Consultancies Accenture and Boston Consulting Group also signed the initiative.

The HRC is the largest LGBTQ advocacy group and LGBTQ political lobbying organization in the U.S.