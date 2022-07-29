News

Jargon PR opens first international office in Dubai

The b2b tech agency Jargon PR has continued its expansion by adding an office in Dubai to its existing UK bases in London, Manchester and Reading.

by Mahalia Mayne / Added 35 minutes ago

Cheryl King: the founder of King & Co PR is working with Jargon in the UAE

Jargon PR said it has launched an office in Dubai to service the rapidly growing technology market in the UAE.

Cheryl King, founder of King & Co PR, who has lived in Dubai for more than eight years, has been appointed on a freelance basis via her agency to provide consultancy and strategic services to help the growth.

King said: “The tech market in the UAE has a projected increase of 6.5 per cent in IT spend to $8.2bn between 2020 and 2023. Jargon PR’s reputation means the agency is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the marketing opportunity in the UAE.”

Simon Corbett, Jargon PR founder and chief executive, said: “The UAE has long been a market that we have been actively interested in. As a specialist b2b agency, this is the perfect market to expand our international footprint into.”

Founded in 2009, Jargon PR is ranked 26th in the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies 2022 b2b agencies. It employs more than 35 people and recently hired several new team members, including former Daily Mail journalist Amanda Evans as executive director of media strategy and Miranda Warmington as head of talent.

Jargon is the second UK PR agency to announce in recent days that it is opening in Dubai, following creative consumer shop The Romans.

