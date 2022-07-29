Anywhere Real Estate hires Esther-Mireya Tejeda as CMO

News

Tejeda is tasked with creating the company’s first integrated marketing practice.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

MADISON, NJ: Anywhere Real Estate has appointed Esther-Mireya Tejeda as CMO, a newly created position.  

Tejeda, reporting to the real estate services company’s COO Melissa McSherry, started in the role last Monday. 

“I'm thrilled to begin the next chapter doing the thing I love most - transformation,” Tejeda said on LinkedIn. “Making something great even greater? Challenge accepted.”

Tejeda will be responsible for building the company’s first integrated marketing practice, as well as transforming the company’s brand strategy and architecture, B2B and B2C marketing strategy and content communications. 

Anywhere Real Estate, formerly known as Realogy, is the parent company of brands including Better Homes and Gardens, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, Sotheby's International Realty and ERA Real Estate. 

Tejeda was formerly chief marketing and comms officer for nonprofit organization SoundExchange, where she oversaw brand strategy and marketing, global comms and PR, industry relations and public policy.

Prior to her time at SoundExchange, Tejeda spent four years at Entercom, most recently as SVP and head of corporate comms.

She stepped away from the company in August 2020. 

Tejeda has also worked at Univision, PepsiCo, Sovereign Brands and Diageo North America. She was one of PRWeek’s Women to Watch in 2019

Anywhere Real Estate reported a Q2 revenue of $2.1 billion, a 6% decrease from the same period last year. 

