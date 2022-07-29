Porter Novelli promotes Conroy Boxhill to US president

NEW YORK: Porter Novelli has promoted Conroy Boxhill to U.S. president, a newly created position at the Omnicom Group agency.

Reporting to CEO David Bentley, Boxhill will be responsible for continuing Porter Novelli’s organizational development, as well as its mission to help clients drive business results “by helping them do business better,” the firm said in a statement.

“We have experienced considerable growth across all of our regions, but in particular in our U.S. region,” said Boxhill. “The need emerged for a singular leader to focus on continuing to drive cultural connectivity across the U.S. region, which is our largest part of the business, to continue that path towards growth.”

Boxhill added that it is an “exciting time” at Porter, as the agency celebrates its 50th anniversary, and noted that his promotion is also significant because he is Black.

“This is another example of Porter Novelli walking the talk in terms of [diversity, equity and inclusion],” said Boxhill.

Boxhill has worked at Porter for four years. Most recently, he was the firm’s MD and corporate counsel lead across North America, managing a team of 300 staffers. His previous responsibilities will be folded into his new role.

Prior to joining Porter, Boxhill led Edelman’s corporate and crisis practice and was a senior strategist for global crisis communications, thought leadership and reputation management.

Boxhill was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2015.

In 2021, Porter Novelli posted a revenue increase of 10% globally to $165 million and a revenue jump of 9% in the U.S. to $120 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.