Pitch update: Pantheon International, The Spanish Tourist Office, Loveholidays, Tough Mudder and more…

Pantheon International has hired Montfort Communications.

The Spanish Tourist Office has reappointed PR agency Lotus in the UK.

Loveholidays has chosen Citypress to handle its corporate and consumer PR briefs following a competitive pitch. Citypress will handle Loveholidays media office activity and its corporate reputation while producing integrated creative campaigns and social media strategies targeted at consumers.

Spartan and Tough Mudder UK have chosen Keep Communications as their PR agency. Keep Communications will partner the endurance and obstacle course race brands to grow brand awareness among new and existing audiences and to increase ticket sales.

Personal car leasing business ZenAuto has hired Kindred after a competitive pitch. The agency has been briefed to deliver digital PR campaigns focusing on creating awareness of the benefits of leasing.

Online marketplace OnBuy has appointed Brazen to handle its retained consumer PR activity.

Dragonfly Aerospace, the South Africa-based engineering firm, has appointed Curzon PR to handle its PR.

Digital PR agency JBH has announced the addition of three clients to its roster: NIO Cocktails, SCL and StaySharp.

Audio technology company IRIS Audio Technologies has appointed b2b tech PR agency Comms Co to drive awareness of its AI-powered voice isolation software across the UK and US. The agency was selected from a shortlist of five.

Astrocast, a global nanosatellite IoT network operator, has chosen b2b technology agency Neo PR to handle its PR and grow brand awareness.

Wild Card PR has been selected by vertical farming company GrowUp Farms to develop a corporate and consumer communications brief. The agency will help drive the company's growth and build awareness of the brand among retailers.

DTCX, a producer of premium quality nutritional supplements has hired The PHA Group to lead the campaign for its latest product launch.