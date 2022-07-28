Applebee’s, Winky Lux create chicken-wing-flavored lip gloss

GLENDALE, CA: Can’t get enough of the taste of Applebee’s chicken wings? Crave no more. Now you can get lip gloss flavored like its wing sauces.

What a coincidence! The Saucy Gloss lip glosses are available just in time for National Wing Day and National Lipstick Day, which both fall on Friday

Applebee’s has partnered with makeup and skincare brand Winky Lux to launch four lip gloss flavors: Get Me Hot Buffalo, Sweet Chile Kiss, Be My Honey Pepper and Honey BBQ-T.

Superfans of either brand can purchase the lip glosses at winkylux.com/saucygloss for $18 each; the four-piece combo is $65.

Melissa Hariri, Applebee’s executive director of communications, said the idea stemmed from the restaurant chain’s status as a prominent date-night destination. Boneless wings are also its No. 1-selling menu item.

“We wanted to bring these two worlds together and marry them in a fun and unique way for us to engage our guests,” said Hariri. She added that people are recovering from dating slumps or have a fear of dating again during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the lip gloss could help them “have fun.”

To promote the product, Applebee’s is releasing the song, “Taste My Face,” along with a music video shot by director Hannah Lux Davis. It features an all-single ensemble and their Instagram handles, so those interested can “@ the cast” to ask them out.

Fans are encouraged to create their own saucy content to the “Taste My Face” sound on TikTok. Applebee’s is promoting the campaign on its Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

“This is a big social push to reach the newer, younger audience we have been seeing in our restaurants,” said Hariri. “Gen Zers, millennials and Gen X account for more than 80% of our guests. So we want to speak with them all in a way they find fun.”

Grey, Applebee’s creative and advertising AOR, produced the music video and came up with the idea for Saucy Gloss. Current Global is Applebee’s PR partner. Budget information was not disclosed.

Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consist of 1,676 Applebee’s restaurants in the U.S., two territories and 11 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global.