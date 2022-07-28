News

Walmart’s Brian Besanceney to join Boeing as chief communications officer

Besanceney also held senior roles at Disney and the Bush White House.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

Besanceney will oversee all of Boeing's communications. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Besanceney will oversee all of Boeing's communications. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

ARLINGTON, VA: Boeing has hired Brian Besanceney as SVP and chief communications officer, effective September 6. 

Besanceney, reporting to president and CEO David Calhoun, will also serve on the company's executive council.

Besanceney will replace Ed Dandridge, who left the aerospace manufacturer in June due to family reasons after less than two years. 

“With a rich history of innovation and a purpose to protect, connect and explore the world and beyond, I look forward to working alongside the Boeing team to share more incredible stories of how the company is helping to shape the future of aerospace,” he said on LinkedIn

He will oversee all of Boeing's comms, including at the company’s commercial airplanes, defense and services businesses, as well as media relations, external affairs, employee engagement and company branding.

Besanceney and a Boeing representative could not be immediately reached for further comment. 

Besanceney serves as SVP and CCO at Walmart

“I'm very grateful to #teamwalmart — I’ve been blessed to work for great leaders who have given us a mandate to move with speed and innovate in telling our story better and great business partners who’ve been right beside us on the journey,” Besanceney said on LinkedIn.

“I’m thrilled for Brian to get this opportunity at Boeing,” said Dan Bartlett, EVP of corporate affairs at Walmart, in an emailed statement. “He will do great, just as he did here. We wish him the best.” 

He was also Walt Disney World’s SVP of public affairs, where he led media relations, internal comms and community relations for Walt Disney World Resort and managed government and industry relations for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts around the world. Besanceney was replaced by Rena Langley at Disney. 

Previously, he held several positions in former President George W. Bush’s administration. 

Boeing reported net income of $160 million in Q2, down 72% compared to the same period last year. The aerospace company also posted a 2% drop in revenue to $16.7 billion. 

This story was updated on July 28 with comment from Bartlett.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Besanceney will oversee all of Boeing's communications. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Walmart’s Brian Besanceney to join Boeing as chief communications officer

Instagram reversed course on planned changes on Thursday. (Photo credit: Unsplash).

Meta reports first quarterly revenue decline, warns of continued advertising weakness

Kamala Prince will lead the healthcare team.

Luckie launches healthcare division

PRWeek’s 2022 Best Places to Work launches

PRWeek’s 2022 Best Places to Work launches

T.J. Kelly joins BCW on September 6.

Edelman’s TJ Kelly joins BCW as Western region president

Digital crisis experts give Adam Mosseri high marks for Kardashian response

Digital crisis experts give Adam Mosseri high marks for Kardashian response

The convergence of communications and workforce strategy

The convergence of communications and workforce strategy

The Choco Taco has been discontinued. Which brand had the best reaction?

The Choco Taco has been discontinued. Which brand had the best reaction?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 7.28.2022 - Alex Conant, Firehouse Strategies

The PR Week: 7.28.2022 - Alex Conant, Firehouse Strategies