Walmart’s Brian Besanceney to join Boeing as chief communications officer

ARLINGTON, VA: Boeing has hired Brian Besanceney as SVP and chief communications officer, effective September 6.

Besanceney, reporting to president and CEO David Calhoun, will also serve on the company's executive council.

Besanceney will replace Ed Dandridge, who left the aerospace manufacturer in June due to family reasons after less than two years.

“With a rich history of innovation and a purpose to protect, connect and explore the world and beyond, I look forward to working alongside the Boeing team to share more incredible stories of how the company is helping to shape the future of aerospace,” he said on LinkedIn.

He will oversee all of Boeing's comms, including at the company’s commercial airplanes, defense and services businesses, as well as media relations, external affairs, employee engagement and company branding.

Besanceney and a Boeing representative could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Besanceney serves as SVP and CCO at Walmart.

“I'm very grateful to #teamwalmart — I’ve been blessed to work for great leaders who have given us a mandate to move with speed and innovate in telling our story better and great business partners who’ve been right beside us on the journey,” Besanceney said on LinkedIn.

“I’m thrilled for Brian to get this opportunity at Boeing,” said Dan Bartlett, EVP of corporate affairs at Walmart, in an emailed statement. “He will do great, just as he did here. We wish him the best.”

He was also Walt Disney World’s SVP of public affairs, where he led media relations, internal comms and community relations for Walt Disney World Resort and managed government and industry relations for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts around the world. Besanceney was replaced by Rena Langley at Disney.

Previously, he held several positions in former President George W. Bush’s administration.

Boeing reported net income of $160 million in Q2, down 72% compared to the same period last year. The aerospace company also posted a 2% drop in revenue to $16.7 billion.

This story was updated on July 28 with comment from Bartlett.