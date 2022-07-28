Luckie launches healthcare division

President and CEO John Gardner said that the move was prompted by the evolution of healthcare market dynamics, especially given the long wake of COVID-19.

“A lot of our clients are struggling or have struggled with traditional sales techniques and applications and talking to doctors, because doctors won’t see reps anymore,” he said. “We’ve seen that, for example, consumers are adapting to new distribution channels, such as Teladoc and drive-through medicine.”

Luckie’s longstanding health clients include GSK, ViiV Healthcare and Galderma. Asked to identify a dream client for the new practice, Gardner declined to name names, but noted that “it would be a challenger brand that cannot afford the cost or the bureaucracy of big agency networks and are looking to drive demand quickly.”

Luckie Health anticipates it will generate $12.5 million in health-related revenue in 2022, with 45 staffers devoted to the new practice. Service offerings will include patient and healthcare-provider intelligence, launch strategies, non-personal digital solutions, enterprise analytics and omnichannel patient and professional marketing.

The health practice will be led by Kamala Prince, who has spent more than 20 years in the worlds of pharma and healthcare marketing. Prince joined Luckie in 2018 and was named to MM+M’s Hall of Femme in 2019.She is joined on the healthcare practice’s leadership team by SVP of analytics and integrated solutions Brian Lamkin and VP of healthcare solutions John Petersen.