News

Luckie launches healthcare division

After years of working on behalf of clients like GSK and Galderma, the agency has formalized a health practice and tapped industry vet Kamala Prince to lead it.

by Mackenzie Allen, MM+M / Added 2 hours ago

Kamala Prince will lead the healthcare team.
Kamala Prince will lead the healthcare team.

President and CEO John Gardner said that the move was prompted by the evolution of healthcare market dynamics, especially given the long wake of COVID-19.

“A lot of our clients are struggling or have struggled with traditional sales techniques and applications and talking to doctors, because doctors won’t see reps anymore,” he said. “We’ve seen that, for example, consumers are adapting to new distribution channels, such as Teladoc and drive-through medicine.” 

Luckie’s longstanding health clients include GSK, ViiV Healthcare and Galderma. Asked to identify a dream client for the new practice, Gardner declined to name names, but noted that “it would be a challenger brand that cannot afford the cost or the bureaucracy of big agency networks and are looking to drive demand quickly.” 

Luckie Health anticipates it will generate $12.5 million in health-related revenue in 2022,  with 45 staffers devoted to the new practice. Service offerings will include patient and healthcare-provider intelligence, launch strategies, non-personal digital solutions, enterprise analytics and omnichannel patient and professional marketing. 

The health practice will be led by Kamala Prince, who has spent more than 20 years in the worlds of pharma and healthcare marketing. Prince joined Luckie in 2018 and was named to MM+M’s Hall of Femme in 2019.She is joined on the healthcare practice’s leadership team by SVP of analytics and integrated solutions Brian Lamkin and VP of healthcare solutions John Petersen.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Besanceney will oversee all of Boeing's communications. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Walmart’s Brian Besanceney to join Boeing as chief communications officer

Instagram reversed course on planned changes on Thursday. (Photo credit: Unsplash).

Meta reports first quarterly revenue decline, warns of continued advertising weakness

Kamala Prince will lead the healthcare team.

Luckie launches healthcare division

PRWeek’s 2022 Best Places to Work launches

PRWeek’s 2022 Best Places to Work launches

T.J. Kelly joins BCW on September 6.

Edelman’s TJ Kelly joins BCW as Western region president

Digital crisis experts give Adam Mosseri high marks for Kardashian response

Digital crisis experts give Adam Mosseri high marks for Kardashian response

The convergence of communications and workforce strategy

The convergence of communications and workforce strategy

The Choco Taco has been discontinued. Which brand had the best reaction?

The Choco Taco has been discontinued. Which brand had the best reaction?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 7.28.2022 - Alex Conant, Firehouse Strategies

The PR Week: 7.28.2022 - Alex Conant, Firehouse Strategies