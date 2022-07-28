Movers and Shakers: BCW, The Romans, Five by Five, Hill+Knowlton and more…

The Romans has appointed Lucy McGettigan to the new position as equity partner.

Five by Five has hired Annabel Mackie from M&C Saatchi as managing director.

Stephanie Lis, former deputy press secretary at No.10, has joined Hanover.

Hill+Knowlton has announced the appointments of Zac Posada- Baynham and Nadine Rose-Smith to its data team.

Alison Clark, vice-president of corporate affairs at Mars Food and Multisales, is to step down.

Global sports betting and gaming business Flutter Entertainment has named Steve Hawkes as its director of reputational and public affairs.

Cavendish Advocacy has hired Michael Tait as director of media relations.

BCW has appointed Sarah McDonald as a senior director in its London Healthcare Team to support its BCW Healthcare practice. She joins from the Pfizer Global Commercial Team, prior to which she held a series of agency roles.

EY has appointed Ben Firth to lead its financial services internal communications engagement team across Europe. He comes to the role with 15 years of experience in corporate comms.

The PRCA has announced its executive committee for 2022/23. Led by Liam Herbert, chief executive of Chelgate, the committee includes representatives from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the NextGen public affairs group and individuals across PRCA Public Affairs Board membership.

Apollo Strategic Communications has made a series of hires, including former investigative journalist Ayo Awokoya as a senior account manager; Rebecca Ibbotson, former senior digital communications officer at NHS Providers, as a digital account manager; and Tom Sirman as a digital account manager.