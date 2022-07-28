Edelman’s TJ Kelly joins BCW as Western region president

NEW YORK: BCW has hired T.J. Kelly as president of the Western region for North America, a newly created position.

Kelly, reporting to BCW’s president for North America Mary Corcoran, will start in the role on September 6.

“Given BCW’s ambition to grow dramatically in the Western region over the coming years, [Kelly] is the ideal person to take the reins,” Corcoran said, adding that Kelly has spent his entire career developing West Coast-based global business.

BCW’s West Coast offices are in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

As well as serving BCW’s roster of blue chip clients, Kelly will also drive business growth in the Western region.

“There’s a great opportunity to leverage what we’re doing across North America in corporate and public affairs — to bring that work throughout the West, up and down the coast,” Kelly said.

Kelly joins BCW from Edelman, where he has spent the last 13 years. Most recently, he was the firm’s EVP of digital, tech and financial services sectors. An Edelman spokesperson declined to comment on Kelly’s replacement.

BCW saw higher growth globally than in the U.S. in 2021, with the latter expanding low single digits while the former almost hit double digits, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

Kelly’s appointment marks the latest in a string of moves from BCW. In April, WPP’s largest PR firm named Brooke Hovey global president and earlier this month BCW hired Jeff Joseph as D.C. market leader.