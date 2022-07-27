News

Merz Aesthetics names DeVries-led Interpublic team as U.S. PR AOR

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

NEW YORK: Merz Aesthetics, a medical aesthetics business, has named an Interpublic Group cross-agency team led by DeVries Global as its brand PR AOR for the U.S. market. 

After an RFP process that began in April and concluded in May, DeVries began work on the account this month. 

The DeVries Global team, supported by staff from Golin Health and Jack Health, will help to develop and execute the strategic communications strategy for the company’s U.S. product portfolio.

Through earned media and influencer efforts, DeVries will work to drive awareness on Merz Aesthetics’ marketing campaigns across numerous brands.

Jessica O’Callaghan, DeVries Global’s MD of New York, said the partnership with Merz Aesthetic was the “perfect strategic space” to leverage the agency’s experience, given its long history working with beauty brands. 

Merz Aesthetics' brands include injectables such as Radiesse and Belotero, medical devices like Ultherapy and the skin-care product Neocutis. 

The account will be led by Torri Leeds, EVP at DeVries Global, and Stacey Stapleton, SVP, who joined the agency from Ketchum in March. 

Budget information was not disclosed. 

A Merz Aesthetics spokesperson could not be reached for comment. 

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Merz Aesthetics has approximately 1,500 employees in 24 countries worldwide. 

The PR firms in IPG’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment registered mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q2, down from double-digit growth the year before. The segment includes IPG Dxtra and Dxtra Health and agency brands such as Weber Shandwick, Golin, DeVries, Current Global, R&CPMK, ReviveHealth, United Minds, Jack Morton, Momentum, Octagon and Dxtra Health Integrated Solutions.

IPG Health also unified eight medical communications firms under a single banner this month. 

