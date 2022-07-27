Resources

Up next:

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Lowdown: Metaverse should cater to all genders

Lowdown: Metaverse should cater to all genders

Kah Yee Teh

Macy’s, Inc. consolidates external comms teams into one unit

Pablo Rodriguez is comms head for JPMorgan Chase's consumer and community banking group.

JPMorgan Chase ups Pablo Rodriguez to CCB comms lead

Mosseri said Instagram will continue to trend toward more video no matter what the company does. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri responds to ‘TikTok copycat’ criticisms

Werle previously worked at Estee Lauder.

Padilla names Chris Werle crisis, critical issues management lead

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

PROI Worldwide Americas partners with Diversity Action Alliance

Beirne Fallon also worked in the Obama White House.

McDonald’s Katie Beirne Fallon joins Fidelity Investments

Amy Littleton joins the agency on August 15.

Reputation Partners picks KemperLesnik’s Amy Littleton as president

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning