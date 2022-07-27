‘Rules of the game are changing’ – should firms publicly slate their industry peers?

Temperatures have been rising in the airline industry of late.

Earlier this month, a public dispute between London Heathrow and Emirates escalated after the Dubai-based airline accused the airport of incompetence after it announced its plan to introduce a limit of 100,000 departing passengers through the summer.

In a strongly worded statement, the carrier rejected Heathrow’s demands for cutting airline capacity: “LHR chose not to act, not to plan, not to invest,” the statement reads. “Now faced with an ‘airmageddon’ situation due to their incompetence and non-action, they are pushing the entire burden of costs and the scramble to sort the mess to airlines and travellers.”

On one level, the provocative approach appears to have worked. A joint statement from Emirates Airlines president Sir Tim Clark and Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye, released on 15 July, struck a concillatory tone. It said there had been a “constructive” meeting between the two and added: “Emirates agreed the airline was ready and willing to work with the airport to remediate the situation over the next two weeks, to keep demand and capacity in balance and provide passengers with a smooth and reliable journey through Heathrow this summer.”

But problems flared with another airline this week. On Monday, Ryanair’s chief financial officer said airports had failed to recruit enough staff, saying they “had one job to do” and adding that airports need to be held accountable for the staff shortages.

In a war of words, Heathrow’s boss hit back to say it’s “bizzare” to criticise the airport and not the airline for not having enough staff.

There was a partial climbdown later, however, when the airport’s chief executive suggested both carriers and airlines must take some of the blame. The Times on Wednesday quotes Holland-Kaye as saying airlines “need to recruit and train more ground handlers [and] airports need to catch up on underinvestment during the COVID years”.

It’s not the first public intra-industry disagreement we’ve seen recently; in the retail sector, Tesco has been embroiled in an ugly spat with Kraft Heinz over the price of Heinz Baked Beanz.

So do comms professionals think such open criticism of other industry players can be a good strategy, or is it best to keep rows behind closed doors?

“If your relationship with your customers is threatened because they think you’ve messed up and in fact that poor performance was outside of your control, then it’s sensible to explain what happened,” says Gary Cleland, managing director of corporate at Hanover Communications.

According to Cleland, in the case of the airlines’ disagreements with Heathrow: “If you can protect your relationship with your customers, as well as put pressure on the airports to sort out the problems that are impacting your business, then it makes sense.”

However, he adds a note of caution: “You’ve got to be confident in your facts before you go publicly pointing the finger elsewhere.”

‘Powerful tool’



For David Alexander, managing director at Calacus PR, there can be upsides and downsides to a public row.

“Responding to criticism or controversy is gold dust for newspapers who love to report on a dispute of any kind – and responding directly to customers who troll on social media also gives them undue oxygen that almost inevitably keeps the complaints and trolling coming in.

“But used appropriately, robust statements addressing critical situations can be a powerful tool in redressing the balance of a narrative that may otherwise see an organisation accepting of criticism or a situation that may feel unjust.”

He adds: “Smartly asserting your position is a valuable tool for organisations but it’s also essential not to get drawn into a tit-for-tat dispute which sullies your position and your authority.”

“Given the severity of the issues experienced by customers and their obvious quickness to blame the airlines they booked with, the airlines needed to distance themselves from the failures of the infrastructure,” says Barnaby Fry, head of crisis and risk at MHP Mischief. “Emirates and Ryanair haven’t put these issues in the spotlight, they are reacting to the airports, which are trying to dictate or limit the airline’s ability to trade and serve their customers.”

Fry also highlights a growing shift by customer-facing brands towards greater transparency on supplier relationships when they get it wrong.

He believes Emirates’ comms strategy was sensible because it gives the airline the ability to align with the frustrations of its customers, manage investor expectations and flag its willingness to keep flying with regulators and the government.

But Fry urged comms professionals to ready themselves for the “mud to be slung back at them” before embarking on such a move, and to prepare their response. “They should also ensure they communicate first with those who matter most, before making broader statements to keep their allies close,” he says.

Changing rules

Tom Buttle, president and managing director, London, at MikeWorldWide, says comms strategies must adapt to the changing times.

“Since I started in the industry there have always been these apparently immutable rules; things you see in every media training deck, like ‘never mention the competition’. But the rules of the game are changing.

“Sitting on the fence is no longer a safe strategy. If your brand isn’t making decisions on how it shows up on issues, someone else will make that decision for you.”

Buttle adds: “So is it right to criticise other brands? It can be, but only if it comes from an authentic commitment to an issue, and if it’s in the mission of the business to help change or educate a market.”

He stresses that there are limited times when just having “a go” adds value, but if done well it can be an example of “how comms has the power to effect real change”.

Buttle concludes: “Being critical of another brand is not a gimmick to throw around, but it may happen if you care enough about a topic. After all, caring has become a powerful form of brand currency. For sure it feels like a brave stance to take, but at the right time for the right brand, there may be a good reason to show your business cares.”