Movers & Shakers: MSL, FleishmanHillard, and more

MSL India has hired Ajit Pai as vice president and lead for MSL Bengaluru. He joins MSL with over 17 years of experience in the PR domain. He will be leading MSL Bengaluru and will be responsible for strengthening client relations in the South. Prior to joining MSL, Palworked with leading PR consultancies such as Adfactors PR, Edelman, APCO Worldwide and BCW. Shreela Roy has joined MSL as vice president of Mumbai and lead of its FinCom practice. She has over 15 years of experience and knowledge in driving multi-stakeholder integrated communications campaigns across different industries. Prior to this, Roy was director for corporate and financial practice at Genesis BCW. Rajesh Narwankar has joined as vice president and head of talent & culture at MSL India. He has 15 years of experience in human resources and will lead resource management at MSL and enforce innovative talent movement processes to create a sustainable people infrastructure. This will be his second stint within the Publicis Groupe ecosystem, as he previously led the same role at Leo Burnett. He has also worked with other organizations including PwC, Edelman & BMR Advisors.

Ogilvy Health has announced that Nadeem Amin has been named executive group director for Singapore. He started his career in Australia as a creative, then rapidly supported brands in their digital transformation, notably leading Kellogg’s digital acceleration across Southeast Asia. He moved to Hong Kong to work as head of digital for Danone Greater China and later lead HSBC’s performance, technology and innovation agenda across 13 markets in APAC as managing partner for PHD. He most recently served as regional managing partner at UM Worldwide. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the Ogilvy Health team in Singapore, leveraging Ogilvy’s strong healthcare and technology expertise to support clients with their business growth across Asia. In addition, Gopika Balraj has joined from healthcare data science company IQVIA and Jessica Geli from Publicis, where she led regional consumer health accounts. Both will be based out of Singapore and work closely with Amin as business directors to support Ogilvy’s various pharmaceutical, medtech and healthcare clients in their digitalisation efforts.

Meta has appointed Patrick Pan to the position of head of Taiwan and Hong Kong. He has more than 18 years of technology sector experience. Pan will oversee the company’s operations in both markets, and lead the team in building strategic relationships with brands, agencies and partners to sustain overall growth. He will also focus on driving economic impact by supporting businesses of all sizes, and cultivating growth through digital adoption. Pan was previously with Microsoft Taiwan, where he was general manager of Public Sector.

Social Panga, a creative and digital marketing agency has been appointed as the social media marketing partner of Tally Solutions. This mandate will work towards fulfilling the brand's objective of establishing greater connect, and engagement across all customer and segment profiles, as a smart and relevant, trustworthy and expert brand that already has millions of fans across the world. Apart from India, Social Panga will also manage Tally's social media content and strategy across other geographies like - North America, Kenya, Indonesia, MENA, and Bangladesh.

FleishmanHillard Australia and New Zealand has named Jenna Orme as managing director and Lexi Penfold as general manager. Orne steps into the newly created role after eight years at the agency, six as general manager. Penfold moves across from FleishmanHillard’s sister PR agency Eleven—also part of the TBWA Group—where she supported the team in a leadership position over the last twelve months. The agency also appointed directors for its corporate and consumer communication practices. Heading the corporate discipline is the newly appointed director of corporate communications, Emma Jane Edwards. Her experience spans agency networks, M&C Saatchi Group, Edelman, and Weber Shandwick, working across clients including Coca-Cola, Samsung, Amazon and Unilever. Her appointment marks her return to FleishmanHillard following a previous stint in London. Alex Opitz has been promoted to lead the consumer brands division in the new role of director of brand marketing. Opitz joined FleishmanHillard in 2018 and has worked across brands such as Luxottica, Cathay Pacific, Bose, Fitbit and Carnival Australia.

Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)’s regional office in Singapore has appointed Klareco Communications as its public relations agency in Indonesia for the next two years. Klareco Communications and HKTB Singapore will work together to revive Hong Kong’s tourism, art and culture post-Covid and maintain its destination appeal.

Think HQ has appointed Michael Knox to the newly created role of executive creative director, as part of its strategic evolution to significantly expand its creative capabilities. Knox will be working across all disciplines and teams at the communications agency to push and elevate the work, create famous campaigns on any channel, lead and mentor people. Knox boasts of over 25 years’ experience in the industry, having worked across well recognised brands and campaigns including TAC’s Ungiven Gifts, MS Australia This Bike has MS and Hong Kong Tourism Board Reframing Hong Kong.

Independent, London-based design studio Martin Kemp Design has appointed Purple as its global communications partner to handle all press relations for the firm’s portfolio. Purple’s London, Hong Kong and US offices will be responsible for brand and communications storytelling, amplification of the studio’s design projects and senior team profiling, and creative activations across all target markets.