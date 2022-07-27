Golin launches data tool to help leaders measure their communications strategy

Golin has launched the Executive Impact Matrix aimed at helping C-suite leaders to build a data-driven communications strategy that will improve their reputation.

Leaders can use the tool to measure themselves against their peers in a particular industry to determine their overall standing through benchmarks and key performance indicators.

The core of the matrix is 14 critical business values identified using a combination of primary input from business leaders from Golin's clients across the region and secondary research from academic and business intelligence papers that analyse leadership qualities.

The 14 core elements under the Executive Impact Matrix cover business fundamentals, foresight and connection. Business fundamentals are values that drive revenue, including business performance, customer focus, employee development, employee wellness, ethics and trust, innovation, product and service quality and safety.

Foresight is a technical initiative ensuring the company's future success, such as digital transformation, proofing, and privacy and security. Connection keeps brands and their leaders relevant, progressive and in touch with the ecosystems and communities in which they interact, including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), social purpose and sustainability.

“The essential ingredient in our recipe for success is identifying the right focus area that brings value for businesses and defining quantifiable performance indicators to measure success. It is only then that we can build a communications programme that is creative, impactful, and shows results,” says Andrea Tesorero, director of strategy for Singapore at Golin.

The metrics used include the scale of the audience, frequency of content produced related to a particular topic, favourability and sentiment of an executive, and level of influence that encourages both action and interaction. Qualitative aspects cover leadership factors that affect decision-making and business performance against peers.

Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee, chief creative officer in Asia Pacific for Golin, who also heads the agency’s creative intelligence team, tells Campaign Asia-Pacific the tool is already being used for its clients and will take at least six months for the data to tell a story.

“We can see already how the tool is helping our clients to measure the gap between themselves and their peers. For real results, we need to run this for six months to a year to see if the needle has shifted. The focus now is finding a benchmark for our clients,” he says.