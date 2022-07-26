News

Macy’s consolidates external comms teams into one unit

Former Edelman SVP Kah Yee Teh leads the new team.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

Kah Yee Teh

NEW YORK: Macy’s has consolidated its national and regional external communications teams into one unit. 

Macy’s SVP and head of corporate comms Bobby Amirshahi decided to make the changes in March. That same month, he brought on Kah Yee Teh as VP of corporate comms in March to lead the combined external team. 

In her new role, Teh manages Macy’s brand and reputation and oversees all consumer comms. She previously served as SVP and consumer tech lead at Edelman. 

In January 2021, Macy’s promoted Julie Strider to VP of external comms. Strider left the company in September to work as head of PR and comms at Bed Bath & Beyond. 

Teh said that her role’s scope is “more expansive” than Strider’s. 

The new, integrated external comms team helps better align with Macy’s Polaris growth strategy, which was created in 2020, and how the retailer is developing as a customer-centric, social purpose-driven and digitally led brand. 

“The main reason behind the reorganization is really to ensure that we are reflecting and mirroring a lot of the changes that are happening within Macy’s as a whole,” Teh said. 

Polaris, a three-year-plan, aims to stabilize profitability and accelerate Macy’s growth, focusing specifically on strengthening customer relationships, curating quality fashion, accelerating digital growth, optimizing store portfolio and resetting cost base.  

As part of the restructure, Orlando Veras was promoted to senior director of external comms, special events, technology and digital, while Jacqueline King was elevated to director of external comms, stores.

Macy’s also brought on Chris Grams as senior director of external comms, financial and corporate and Julissa Bonfante as director of external comms, product and brand. 

All of the new appointments report to Teh.

Macy's partners with agencies including FGS Global, KWT Global, Joele Frank and Carol Cone on Purpose.

