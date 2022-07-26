JPMorgan Chase ups Pablo Rodriguez to CCB comms lead

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase has promoted Pablo Rodriguez to head of communications for its consumer and community banking (CCB) group, effective immediately.

Rodriguez reports to JPMorgan Chase chief communications officer Joseph Evangelisti and CMO Carla Hassan. He succeeds Amy Bonitatibus, who is set to leave the company in September to serve as Wells Fargo’s chief communications and brand officer.

The current CCB communications senior leadership team now reports to Rodriguez. He oversees media relations, social media, executive communications and internal communications.

"I want to continue looking at the ways we best service clients, effectively communicate with employees and protect [JPMorgan Chase]'s reputation," Rodriguez said, also stressing the need to deliver proactive storytelling around the company's products and offerings.

Rodriguez previously served as JPMorgan Chase’s head of comms for digital and technology. His team will continue to report to him until he names a successor.

Before he joined JPMorgan Chase in 2018, Rodriguez was PayPal’s senior director of global consumer initiatives, managing comms for consumer brands within PayPal portfolio, including Venmo and Xoom.

Prior to joining PayPal, Rodriguez was an SVP at Edelman, where he oversaw all aspects of the Charles Schwab account.

Rodriguez was also a PRWeek 40 under 40 honoree in 2016.