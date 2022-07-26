News

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri responds to ‘TikTok copycat’ criticisms

He’s defending recent changes as Instagram incorporates more video.

by Brandon Doerrer / Added 2 hours ago

Mosseri said Instagram will continue to trend toward more video no matter what the company does. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Mosseri said Instagram will continue to trend toward more video no matter what the company does. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

MENLO PARK, CA: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday responding to criticisms as Instagram shifts some of its focus from photo to video.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticized this shift on Monday, calling it an attempt to copy TikTok. Nearly 150,000 people have signed a petition to “make Instagram Instagram again,” as of Tuesday, calling for the platform to stay focused on photos and use less algorithm-driven videos. 

Mosseri said that interaction with videos is increasing on the platform regardless of the changes it makes, and that it's leaning into what users already consume.

“I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time,” he said in the post. “We see this even if we change nothing.”

Mosseri conceded that Instagram is testing full-screen feeds for photo and video with a small percentage of users, and that the experience is “not yet good.”

He added that the platform is trying to improve the accuracy of its recommendations, which are posts that Instagram’s algorithm predicts users will engage with, even though they don’t follow that account.

He closed the video by stating that he’ll continue to provide updates on Instagram’s changes.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Pablo Rodriguez is comms head for JPMorgan Chase's consumer and community banking group.

JPMorgan Chase ups Pablo Rodriguez to CCB comms lead

Mosseri said Instagram will continue to trend toward more video no matter what the company does. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri responds to ‘TikTok copycat’ criticisms

Werle previously worked at Estee Lauder.

Padilla names Chris Werle crisis, critical issues management lead

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

PROI Worldwide Americas partners with Diversity Action Alliance

Beirne Fallon also worked in the Obama White House.

McDonald’s Katie Beirne Fallon joins Fidelity Investments

Amy Littleton joins the agency on August 15.

Reputation Partners picks KemperLesnik’s Amy Littleton as president

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Around the office with Ketchum’s Mike Doyle

Around the office with Ketchum’s Mike Doyle

Timeline of a Crisis: Delta Air Lines navigates perfect storm of summer travel woes

Timeline of a Crisis: Delta Air Lines navigates perfect storm of summer travel woes

Tsai has also worked at FactSet, GE and Procter & Gamble.

State Street names Brenda Tsai CMO