Padilla names Chris Werle crisis, critical issues management lead

MINNEAPOLIS: Padilla has hired Chris Werle as SVP and leader of its crisis communications and critical issues management practice.

Werle will help clients develop strategies for protecting their brands and reputations, according to a statement from Padilla.

Werle previously served as VP of global marketing communications for Estee Lauder and as EVP and consumer practice lead at Weber Shandwick. Werle was also senior associate athletic director for the University of Minnesota, where he provided strategic communications counsel to stakeholders within the Big Ten department of athletics.

Padilla posted 2% growth last year to $36.6 million, all in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

Padilla operates in seven cities in the U.S. through its family of brands, which includes Shift, FoodMinds, Joe Smith and SMS Research Advisors. As an Avenir Global company and a founding member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, the agency provides services to clients through 155 offices worldwide.