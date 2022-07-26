News

PROI Worldwide Americas partners with Diversity Action Alliance

The international public relations group joins DAA to improve its diversity in the Americas.

by Brandon Doerrer / Added 48 minutes ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

CHICAGO: International PR network PROI Worldwide is looking to improve diversity in its Americas workforce through a partnership with Diversity Action Alliance, an organization focused on diversity and equity in PR.

DAA will work with 23 PROI agencies in the Americas, including C + C, Finn Partners and G&S Business Communications, the group said in a statement.

The firms will gain expertise through DAA experts and events, as well as its resource center and tool that taps into the knowledge of its network of signatories, the group said in a statement. 

In June, DAA held a dinner that celebrated people of color securing jobs in PR, but also pushed attendees to avoid being satisfied with their diversity efforts. Speakers included Glover, APCO Worldwide equity and justice adviser Charlene Wheeless and Anti-Racism Daily founder Nicole Cardoza, all of whom echoed that agencies need to continue addressing disparity between the PR industry and U.S. population.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Werle previously worked at Estee Lauder.

Padilla names Chris Werle crisis, critical issues management lead

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

PROI Worldwide Americas partners with Diversity Action Alliance

Beirne Fallon also worked in the Obama White House.

McDonald’s Katie Beirne Fallon joins Fidelity Investments

Amy Littleton joins the agency on August 15.

Reputation Partners picks KemperLesnik’s Amy Littleton as president

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Around the office with Ketchum’s Mike Doyle

Around the office with Ketchum’s Mike Doyle

Timeline of a Crisis: Delta Air Lines navigates perfect storm of summer travel woes

Timeline of a Crisis: Delta Air Lines navigates perfect storm of summer travel woes

Tsai has also worked at FactSet, GE and Procter & Gamble.

State Street names Brenda Tsai CMO

Active and passive attention are important on social media (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Shorter ads deliver better attention on social media

Gujaran has worked at consultancies KPMG and Deloitte.

Day One Agency names Fiza Gujaran EVP of people, culture and diversity