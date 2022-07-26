PROI Worldwide Americas partners with Diversity Action Alliance

CHICAGO: International PR network PROI Worldwide is looking to improve diversity in its Americas workforce through a partnership with Diversity Action Alliance, an organization focused on diversity and equity in PR.

DAA will work with 23 PROI agencies in the Americas, including C + C, Finn Partners and G&S Business Communications, the group said in a statement.

The firms will gain expertise through DAA experts and events, as well as its resource center and tool that taps into the knowledge of its network of signatories, the group said in a statement.

In June, DAA held a dinner that celebrated people of color securing jobs in PR, but also pushed attendees to avoid being satisfied with their diversity efforts. Speakers included Glover, APCO Worldwide equity and justice adviser Charlene Wheeless and Anti-Racism Daily founder Nicole Cardoza, all of whom echoed that agencies need to continue addressing disparity between the PR industry and U.S. population.