McDonald’s Katie Beirne Fallon joins Fidelity Investments

She is EVP of communications, public affairs and policy for the financial services corporation.

by Diana Bradley / Added 32 minutes ago

Beirne Fallon also worked in the Obama White House.
BOSTON: Fidelity Investments has named McDonald’s chief global impact officer Katie Beirne Fallon as EVP of communications, public affairs and policy.

Fallon started in the role on Monday, reporting to Maggie Serravalli, CFO and head of corporate services. Based in Washington, DC, Beirne Fallon is leading a team of communications, government affairs, public policy and community relations professionals “in support of Fidelity’s mission to strengthen the financial well-being of their clients, including 40 million individual investors,” she said in a LinkedIn post.

Fallon was not immediately available for additional comment.

In 2020, Fallon joined McDonald’s to lead the then-newly created global impact team focused on purpose. She left the fast-food company on July 15.

While McDonald’s identifies Fallon’s successor, Kevin Ozan will oversee the chain’s global impact team. Orzan, the company’s CFO, was promoted to senior EVP of strategic initiatives in advance of a planned retirement by the middle of next year.  

Prior to joining McDonald’s, Fallon was EVP of global corporate affairs for Hilton and senior adviser and director of legislative affairs and chief congressional liaison to President Barack Obama. She also worked as the White House deputy communications director.

Fallon was also a PRWeek Power List honoree in 2021.

