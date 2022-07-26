News

Reputation Partners picks KemperLesnik’s Amy Littleton as president

Littleton worked at KemperLesnik for over 19 years.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

Amy Littleton joins the agency on August 15.

CHICAGO: Reputation Partners, a strategic communications firm, has hired Amy Littleton as president, effective August 15.  

As a result, Nick Kalm, the agency’s founder and president, will become CEO. Littleton will report to Kalm. 

“[Kalm] has built a very successful agency over 20 years, but as he looks to the future, his question is, ‘How do we grow?’” Littleton said, adding that she aims to expand service offerings, increase headcount and develop new business. 

Littleton was most recently EVP and managing director at KemperLesnik, where she oversaw the company’s PR operations. She will be replaced by David Prosperi, the firm said in a statement. 

“After 19 years working with some of the most incredible people on the planet – colleagues, clients, partners and friends – I will soon say goodbye to KemperLesnik,” Littleton said on LinkedIn. “I will keep in my heart the incredible relationships built.”

Before joining KemperLesnik, Littleton was CEO at her own firm, Littleton Consulting. She was also formerly a senior account executive at Edelman. 

While based in Chicago, Reputation Partners also has a presence in Milwaukee. The agency has 20 staffers. 

