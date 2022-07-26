New parliamentary inquiry into lobbying rules begins amid calls for reform
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has launched an inquiry to scrutinise the 2014 Lobbying Act, at the request of the Government, amid mounting demands for reform from the industry and elsewhere.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>