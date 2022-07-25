News

State Street names Brenda Tsai CMO

Tsai most recently served as EVP, chief marketing and comms officer at DXC Technology.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

Tsai has also worked at FactSet, GE and Procter & Gamble.
Tsai has also worked at FactSet, GE and Procter & Gamble.

BOSTON: State Street Corporation has hired Brenda Tsai as EVP and CMO. 

Tsai, reporting to EVP and global head of client experience Julia McCarthy, will oversee State Street’s global brand and marketing strategy and execution including content, digital marketing, events, product campaigns and media relations, the company said in a statement. 

She could not be immediately reached for further comment.

State Street, known for its work on the Fearless Girl campaign, operates in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 staffers. 

Tsai was previously EVP and chief marketing and communications officer for DXC Technology. There, Tsai and her team managed numerous global crisis comms, including those involving the war in Ukraine, cybersecurity threats and COVID-19 outbreaks, according to her LinkedIn. 

She also held senior roles at FactSet, GE and Procter & Gamble. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Tsai has also worked at FactSet, GE and Procter & Gamble.

State Street names Brenda Tsai CMO

Active and passive attention are important on social media (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Shorter ads deliver better attention on social media

Gujaran has worked at consultancies KPMG and Deloitte.

Day One Agency names Fiza Gujaran EVP of people, culture and diversity

Nike's collaboration with Martine Rose.

Nike ups Jarvis Sam to chief DE&I officer

Snap reported daily user growth of 18% year-over-year in the quarter. (Photo credit: Unsplash).

Snap’s revenue slows as it deals with continued ad deceleration

The metaverse allows healthcare providers to sketch a fully comprehensive journey for patients. (Photo credit: Shutterstock).

What does the metaverse have in store for the healthcare industry?

FTI helps clients decrease reliance on third-party vendors. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

FTI Consulting launches suite of data-privacy services

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Lex Suvanto was promoted to CEO of Edelman Smithfield.

Edelman Smithfield launches globally

LLYC revenue grows 70 per cent in H1

LLYC revenue grows 70 per cent in H1