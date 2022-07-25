State Street names Brenda Tsai CMO

BOSTON: State Street Corporation has hired Brenda Tsai as EVP and CMO.

Tsai, reporting to EVP and global head of client experience Julia McCarthy, will oversee State Street’s global brand and marketing strategy and execution including content, digital marketing, events, product campaigns and media relations, the company said in a statement.

She could not be immediately reached for further comment.

State Street, known for its work on the Fearless Girl campaign, operates in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 staffers.

Tsai was previously EVP and chief marketing and communications officer for DXC Technology. There, Tsai and her team managed numerous global crisis comms, including those involving the war in Ukraine, cybersecurity threats and COVID-19 outbreaks, according to her LinkedIn.

She also held senior roles at FactSet, GE and Procter & Gamble.