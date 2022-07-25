Day One Agency names Fiza Gujaran EVP of people, culture and diversity

NEW YORK: Day One Agency has hired Fiza Gujaran as EVP of people, culture and diversity on its executive leadership team.

Gujaran started in the newly created role at the end of June, reporting to Josh Rosenberg, CEO and cofounder, and Brad Laney, president and cofounder. Based in New York, she is overseeing all recruitment; onboarding; learning and development; workplace culture; diversity, equity and inclusion infrastructure and process across all of the Day One Agency’s offices, which are located in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland, Oregon.

“This role was created with the idea of investing in people, coming off of a 52% growth in headcount in the last year,” said Gujaran. “This was the right time for Day One to bring in someone to focus on creating a strategy aligned to business goals and helping to make Day One a destination of choice for people who want careers within PR.”

Day One’s HR team has seven people, she added. The agency employs 150 staffers.

Gujaran worked at AlixPartners as head of people for its turnaround and restructuring business for the last seven years. She led talent acquisition, workforce management and development, performance management and compensation planning and helped grow the firm’s headcount by over 150%.

Gujaran also worked as an external client-facing human-capital consultant at consultancies KPMG and Deloitte and in human resources business partner roles at consultancy Oliver Wyman and mortgage loan servicer GMAC ResCap.

Day One posted 47% growth last year to $35 million, all in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. The firm has credited the introduction of Day One Studios for driving growth, as well as expansion to Chicago and Portland.

Founded in 2014, Day One Agency has worked with clients such as American Express, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Ferrara, Meta and Nike.