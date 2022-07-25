News

FTI Consulting launches suite of data-privacy services

The goal of the tools is to help clients evaluate and mitigate privacy risks while optimizing data.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

FTI helps clients decrease reliance on third-party vendors. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
FTI helps clients decrease reliance on third-party vendors. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting has launched a set of digital advertising and consent-management privacy services within its governance, privacy and security practice. 

The tools aim to help clients evaluate and mitigate privacy risks while optimizing data. FTI Technology will offer an ad tech risk-assessment tool and an ad tech privacy and governance model-development tool, as well as consent- and preference-management support. The first helps clients understand whether their online tracking practices align or conflict with regulatory guidance and standards in order to mitigate potential risks. 

FTI also guides organizations in the development of policies, teams and processes to create an overall governance framework that boosts revenue while complying with data-privacy regulations. FTI helps clients decrease reliance on third-party vendors by assisting in the design of in-house data strategies, as well.

The goal of the services, which aim to focus on data-privacy compliance without sacrificing growth, is to address concerns from more data-privacy regulation. 

Team members within the IGP&S practice specialize in global and U.S. state data-privacy regulation, ad tech, analytics, industry best practices and technology transformation.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

FTI helps clients decrease reliance on third-party vendors. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

FTI Consulting launches suite of data-privacy services

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Lex Suvanto was promoted to CEO of Edelman Smithfield.

Edelman Smithfield launches globally

LLYC revenue grows 70 per cent in H1

LLYC revenue grows 70 per cent in H1

Carney worked as a journalist before entering politics. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Amazon’s Jay Carney moves to Airbnb to lead policy and communications

Montefinise worked for the New York Public Library system for a dozen years.

Angela Montefinise leads comms for the Whitney

Lyft was the first ride-sharing app to launch on TikTok. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Coolr expands stateside with Lyft as founding US client

Biogen disclosed that it took a $900m charge in its quarterly filing with the SEC. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Biogen to pay $900 million settlement for ‘sham’ MS speaker programs

None of IPG's health brands will be eliminated.

IPG Health unifies 8 agency brands in one group

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning