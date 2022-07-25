FTI Consulting launches suite of data-privacy services

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting has launched a set of digital advertising and consent-management privacy services within its governance, privacy and security practice.

The tools aim to help clients evaluate and mitigate privacy risks while optimizing data. FTI Technology will offer an ad tech risk-assessment tool and an ad tech privacy and governance model-development tool, as well as consent- and preference-management support. The first helps clients understand whether their online tracking practices align or conflict with regulatory guidance and standards in order to mitigate potential risks.

FTI also guides organizations in the development of policies, teams and processes to create an overall governance framework that boosts revenue while complying with data-privacy regulations. FTI helps clients decrease reliance on third-party vendors by assisting in the design of in-house data strategies, as well.

The goal of the services, which aim to focus on data-privacy compliance without sacrificing growth, is to address concerns from more data-privacy regulation.

Team members within the IGP&S practice specialize in global and U.S. state data-privacy regulation, ad tech, analytics, industry best practices and technology transformation.