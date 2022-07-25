Halpern hires Ottilie Ratcliffe as first creative director

Halpern said Ottilie Ratcliffe, who is also chair of the PRCA Creative Group, will lead the agency’s creative output across its consumer and digital divisions, working on clients including Secret Cinema, Lexus, Headspace and Five Guys.

She joined The Romans from Mischief in 2015 and rose to creative director before moving to Milk & Honey last October as creative director and partner.

Ratcliffe, who has worked in the industry for more than 11 years, said of Halpern: “This is an agency that’s been hiding in plain sight. It’s managed to amass an incredible client list, be recognised at Cannes for its work on Dove, foster two successful, star-studded charities, and work collaboratively with The&Partnership on some of the UK’s most exciting brands.

“I couldn’t be happier to nip in and bask in the reflected glory as this secret powerhouse powers up.”

Ratcliffe is a former PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 honoree, a former PRCA Young Communicator of the Year, and winner of a Silver award in the Cannes Lions competition.

Jenny Hapern Prince, Halpern founder and chief executive, said: “It’s always been my aim to hire people who think differently from me, and each other. Bringing in Ottilie as creative director will focus this rich breadth of lived experience into a single creative mission.”

Established in the 1990s, the consumer agency’s clients include Dove, Dermalogica, John Frieda and Max Factor. It became part of WPP-backed full-service agency The&Partnership in 2013.