From the Editor-in-chief: cautious optimism from industry leaders despite stormy outlook

Q2 is now complete; most marketing services giants (Omnicom, Interpublic Group, Publicis) have reported their first-half revenues; we’ve digested a strange Cannes Lions; and the IPA has just published its Bellwether Report on changes to marketing budgets.

Overall it’s been a very strong first six months of the year for the PR industry with optimism continuing from a stellar 2021. But there are some significant swans, of both white and black variety, circling ominously.

Omnicom (owner of FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and Portland) last week reported PR revenues in Q2 had grown an impressive 15.8 per cent compared to the same period last year, to $392.2m.

Interpublic Group’s PR agencies (including Weber Shandwick, Golin, Current Global, DeVries Global and R&CPMK) reported “mid-single-digit growth” overall in Q2 2022. Meanwhile, experiential, events and sports marketing agencies in the same division, such as Jack Morton and Octagon, bounced back to double-digit growth following the fallow years of COVID-19 and lockdowns, giving IPG 11.1 per cent growth overall in its specialised communications division (SC&E).

Publicis (owner of MSL, Taylor Herring, Octopus and Kekst CNC) hinted at similarly buoyant figures in its owned earned media and experiential operations.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity last month – the first one held since pre-pandemic 2019 – also felt encouraging for the comms business.

Although PR agencies didn’t win much in the PR and social media categories, there were some decent wins in more integrated categories such as healthcare/sustainable goals for Edelman and design for Weber Shandwick. Meanwhile, Engine London/Mischief picked up quite a haul, including the Titanium Grand Prix for ‘Long Live the Prince’ for the Kiyan Prince Foundation.

Many of the big beasts from the global PR world were certainly at Cannes this year – including Edelman chief executive Richard Edelman and Weber Shandwick president Gail Heimann. These agencies were speaking on major platforms, meeting international clients and committing to Cannes awards investment for the medium term.

The festival itself felt busy, almost frantic, with significant money (mostly American, mostly tech-media) being splashed around the city with abandon as the ‘roaring 20s’ effect came to the south of France. There were warnings, however, about the looming climate crisis, with Greenpeace targeting firms such as WPP, Edelman and VCCP for their work for fossil fuel clients.

But with June over, what about the outlook for the rest of this year?

We find some good indications in the latest IPA Bellwether Report, published last week, which measures changes in UK marketing spend. The IPA described overall UK marketing budget growth as “resilient” in Q2, with a net balance of +10.8 per cent of UK companies revising their marketing budgets upward.

But while Main Media Advertising spend was now predicted to “stagnate” – at 0.0 per cent change – bringing to an end a year-long sequence of growth, Events and Public Relations budgets looked much more encouraging.

The IPA judged Events, in particular, to represent “a key driver of total marketing activity growth”, with the latest data signalling another record upward budget revision at +22.2 per cent.

And the only other Bellwether category to record growth in Q2 was PR, which saw its expansion strengthen from the start of the year (from 0.6 per cent in early 2022 to a net balance of +3.7 per cent now).

The truth is that most marketing services and PR bosses are starting to talk openly about a looming economic recession from the autumn/winter this year.

“Many of the economic challenges seen at present are likely to spill over into 2023,” said the IPA. “With interest rates also set to rise further and households and businesses likely to remain in cost-containment mode until inflation comes down, S&P’s GDP forecast for 2023 has been cut from 1.2 per cent to 0.5 per cent, bringing down its adspend growth forecast from 1.8 per cent to 0.8 per cent.”

One PR industry leader told me: “I’m now expecting a tough recession to bite in November or December. Healthcare and (non-VC-backed) technology spend should hold up, but we’re more worried about consumer goods, both high-ticket and FMCG. And of course the energy sector is going to be in turmoil.”

Most PR chiefs view comms spend as being recession-proof to some extent, because – as we saw with the Covid-19 crisis – corporate affairs, public affairs and internal comms advice and support is much sought-after during such disruption.

Nevertheless, rampant inflation and supply chain problems could seriously hit the budgets of firms of all types.

Such challenges are the ‘white swans’; the ones we can see on the horizon like spirallying inflations. But there’s also growing fear of the unknown ‘black swans’; such as further unpredictable geopolitical developments – few saw the Ukraine war happening at the start of this year, for example – or new pandemics and natural disasters.

In Cannes Richard Edelman, leader of the world’s biggest PR firm – which now bills more than $1bn a year – told me he was forecasting full-year (July 2022-June 2023) growth for Edelman of “between +5 per cent and +6 per cent”.

This seems typical of the ‘cautious optimism’ in PR boardrooms around the world. In 2021, of course, the PR industry globally grew by an incredible 18 per cent and by 19.2 per cent in the UK.

But much of this growth was a post-pandemic boom and very few people are predicting 2022 will see growth at the previous year’s levels.

Nevertheless, while things will inevitably get tighter, few are currently forecasting that overall PR spend, at least, will go into reverse.