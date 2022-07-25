LLYC revenue grows 70 per cent in H1
LLYC, the comms and public affairs agency focused primarily on the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking world, reported revenue growth of 70 per cent to €43.6m in the first half of 2022 following a series of acquisitions last year.
