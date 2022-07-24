Edelman Smithfield launches globally

NEW YORK: Edelman has taken its financial communications boutique Edelman Smithfield global, the firm said on Monday.

The global expansion brings together Edelman’s financial comms and financial services teams under the Edelman Smithfield brand.

The London-based agency, which Edelman acquired in 2015, will operate in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. It had been rolled out in Germany, the Middle East and Canada prior to this week.

Lex Suvanto, previously managing partner and CEO of Edelman financial comms, will serve as Edelman Smithfield global CEO.

“We have reached critical mass in important financial markets. [Now] we can really up level and start participating as a global powerhouse,” Suvanto said, adding that Edelman Smithfield has nearly 250 advisers in 15 countries worldwide.

Suvanto also said that the market is “ripe” for a global expansion, with clients increasingly seeking financial markets expertise and specialization.

Edelman CEO Richard Edelman said, as competitors “beef up” with cash infusions from private equity firms, Edelman Smithfield had a decision to “play or not to play.”

“This family business wants to win, and we may not be a private equity firm, but we know PR,” he said, also emphasizing the boutique’s advantages due to Edelman’s broader geographic reach and industry knowledge.

As a result of the global launch, Edelman Smithfield has made several leadership appointments, including John Kiely as chairman of EMEA and U.K. corporate affairs, Andrew Wilde as global head of financial services and Josh Hochberg as global COO.

Katie Spring will now serve as the boutique’s president of the U.S., Alex Simmons will act as head of EMEA and Jason Leow will become head of APAC.

Edelman Smithfield advises senior leaders and management teams in financial markets on issues that affect reputation and valuation, including strategic situations such as mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, bankruptcies, litigation and regulatory matters.

The boutique works with investment firms, private equity and venture capital funds, hedge funds, banks and insurers.

In January, Iain Dey, former managing director of Edelman Smithfield, left to join Teneo.

Edelman grew 15.4% globally on a constant currency basis to $985 million last year, with the U.S. up 15.5% to $613.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.