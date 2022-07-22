Amazon’s Jay Carney moves to Airbnb to lead policy and communications

WASHINGTON: Amazon SVP of global corporate affairs and former White House press secretary Jay Carney is set to join Airbnb as its global head of policy and communications in September.

Based in Washington, DC, Carney will report to Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky and serve as a member of the company's leadership team.

Before his seven-year career at Amazon, Carney served as former President Barack Obama's White House press secretary from 2011 to 2014 after a stint as director of communications for then-Vice President Joe Biden. Carney worked as a journalist for two decades, including as a foreign correspondent and DC bureau chief for Time.

Since joining Amazon, Carney has been a regular fixture on PRWeek's Power List, checking in at the No. 2 spot in the 2022 edition.

Airbnb is set to release its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on August 2. In Q1, the company beat analysts' expectations with 70% revenue growth year-over-year to $1.5 billion as its net loss narrowed to $19 million from $1.2 billion in the COVID-19-affected period a year earlier.