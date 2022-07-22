News

Amazon’s Jay Carney moves to Airbnb to lead policy and communications

Carney was press secretary under President Barack Obama before joining Amazon.

by Frank Washkuch / Added 2 hours ago

Carney worked as a journalist before entering politics. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Carney worked as a journalist before entering politics. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WASHINGTON: Amazon SVP of global corporate affairs and former White House press secretary Jay Carney is set to join Airbnb as its global head of policy and communications in September.

Based in Washington, DC, Carney will report to Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky and serve as a member of the company's leadership team.

Before his seven-year career at Amazon, Carney served as former President Barack Obama's White House press secretary from 2011 to 2014 after a stint as director of communications for then-Vice President Joe Biden. Carney worked as a journalist for two decades, including as a foreign correspondent and DC bureau chief for Time.

Since joining Amazon, Carney has been a regular fixture on PRWeek's Power List, checking in at the No. 2 spot in the 2022 edition.

Airbnb is set to release its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on August 2. In Q1, the company beat analysts' expectations with 70% revenue growth year-over-year to $1.5 billion as its net loss narrowed to $19 million from $1.2 billion in the COVID-19-affected period a year earlier.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Carney worked as a journalist before entering politics. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Amazon’s Jay Carney moves to Airbnb to lead policy and communications

Montefinise worked for the New York Public Library system for a dozen years.

Angela Montefinise leads comms for the Whitney

Lyft was the first ride-sharing app to launch on TikTok. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Coolr expands stateside with Lyft as founding US client

Biogen disclosed that it took a $900m charge in its quarterly filing with the SEC. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Biogen to pay $900 million settlement for ‘sham’ MS speaker programs

None of IPG's health brands will be eliminated.

IPG Health unifies 8 agency brands in one group

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Arthur Sadoun expects growth of 6%-7% for the full year.

Arthur Sadoun: Clients are still spending but there are fewer pitches and ‘clouds’ over 2023

Sir Martin Sorrell launched S4 Capital in 2018.

S4 Capital shares plunge on new profit warning as staff costs spiral

Omnicom farmers have been replaced by hunters

Omnicom farmers have been replaced by hunters

The heads of IPG's PR firms are now reporting to Philippe Krakowsky.

IPG PR firms register mid-single-digit growth in Q2