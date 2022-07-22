News

Angela Montefinise leads comms for the Whitney

The lifelong New Yorker is helping the art museum maximize its reach.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

Montefinise worked for the New York Public Library system for a dozen years.
Montefinise worked for the New York Public Library system for a dozen years.

NEW YORK: The Whitney Museum of American Art has hired Angela Montefinise as chief communications and content officer.

Montefinise started in the role on Monday and is reporting to museum director Adam Weinberg. The last person to hold her position was Lindsay Pollock, but Montefinise said that the chief comms and content officer role has been vacant for two years.

Overseeing 15 people, Montefinise is responsible for managing all communications aspects of the museum. That includes media relations, PR and digital content, government and community relations, design and branding. She is also working with the office of people and culture on internal comms.

“Generally, the museum is working to maximize its reach and get its mission out to the broadest possible diverse audiences,” Montefinise said. Its mission, she explained, is to be the “preeminent institution preserving and making accessible American contemporary art and to get those pieces heard and seen.”

Previously, Montefinise was the New York Public Library’s VP of communications and marketing. She worked for the public library system for 12 years.

Montefinise worked on the New York Public Library’s decision last year to eliminate fines for late book returns. All late fines have been eliminated and all existing fines and fees in accounts were cleared.

The library is searching for her successor.

“My experience of the library, which I am proud of, will serve me well as I work for another historical and incredible New York City institution,” said Montefinise. “As a lifelong New Yorker, this is dream job No. 2.”

Earlier in her career, Montefinise was a news reporter and Saturday assignment editor for the New York Post.

Montefinise worked for the New York Public Library system for a dozen years.

Angela Montefinise leads comms for the Whitney

