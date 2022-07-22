Coolr expands stateside with Lyft as founding US client

SAN FRANCISCO: Lyft has hired Coolr as its brand marketing social AOR.

The ride-hailing app brought on the independent social media firm after a competitive pitch. Coolr will support Lyft’s social media activities on its Instagram and Twitter pages, according to a statement. Coolr will also focus on TikTok, where Lyft was the first rideshare brand to launch on the platform in early 2021.

The firm will work closely with the in-house team at Lyft to double down on its brand social activity with a scaled approach to content and influencer work, the statement said.

Coolr, headquartered in London, is expanding in the U.S. with Lyft as its founding client in the country.

The Coolr team working with Lyft will be based out of Los Angeles; it is hiring a team across the West Coast as part of its U.S. expansion.

Coolr clients include Burger King, PepsiCo, Samsung and Vodafone. The agency also led the social media and digital program for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in the U.K.

Lyft, founded in 2012, is one of the largest transportation networks in the U.S. and Canada. Its network includes rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit in its app.