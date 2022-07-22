News

PRWeek Corporate, City and Public Affairs Awards: entries open

PRWeek’s awards scheme that honours the best in corporate comms, financial PR and public affairs, is open for entries.

by PRWeek UK staff / Added 3 hours ago

PRWeek Corporate, City and Public Affairs Awards: entries open

Now in its third year, PRWeek’s Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards recognise the top-performing agencies, in-house teams, individuals and campaigns across the different disciplines – see below for a full list of categories. Click here for details and to enter.

The chair of the judges this year is Sophie Timms, corporate affairs director at listed construction business Kier Group. She said: “I am delighted and honoured to be chairing this year’s PRWeek Corporate, City & Public Affairs 2022 Awards. Often at the heart of an organisation and with so many crossovers between the three disciplines, it’s important to recognise the very best of the profession that deliver to an exceptional standard throughout the year.

“I am looking forward to working with the my fellow judges and seeing the entries across the categories, which, I am sure, will be incredibly inspirational.”

The reduced price ‘early bird’ entry deadline is 8 September, with a standard deadline of 22 September and a late deadline of 29 September. The shortlist will be released on 8 November, with an awards ceremony set for February 2023.

For queries, please contact Jessica Felix on jessica.felix@haymarket.com.

Click here to enter – and good luck.

Full list of categories

Campaign or Project Categories

  • Best Corporate Internal Comms or Employee Engagement Campaign
  • Best Crisis Comms
  • Best Handling of a Merger or Acquisition Deal
  • Best Handling of an IPO
  • Best Proactive Lobbying Campaign on an Issue or Cause
  • Best Public Affairs Campaign for an NGO, Charity or Campaigning Organisation
  • Best Use of Media Relations in a Campaign (Agency)
  • Best Use of Media Relations in a Campaign (In-House)
  • Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers in a Campaign

Individual Categories

  • Corporate and/or Financial Comms Professional of the Year (Agency)
  • Public Affairs Newcomer of the Year

Team or Agency Categories

  • Best Agency for Corporate and/or Financial Comms
  • Best Agency for Public Affairs
  • Best In-house Comms Team for Corporate Comms
  • Best Integrated Agency for Corporate and Public Affairs
  • New Consultancy of the Year
  • Industry Initiative Award

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

Lex Suvanto was promoted to CEO of Edelman Smithfield.

Edelman Smithfield launches globally

‘Yet to leave a dry eye in the house’ – Behind the Campaign, ‘A Life Less Ordinary’ by Freuds+

‘Yet to leave a dry eye in the house’ – Behind the Campaign, ‘A Life Less Ordinary’ by Freuds+

LLYC revenue grows 70 per cent in H1

LLYC revenue grows 70 per cent in H1

PRWeek Corporate, City and Public Affairs Awards: entries open

PRWeek Corporate, City and Public Affairs Awards: entries open

Lyft was the first ride-sharing app to launch on TikTok. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Coolr expands stateside with Lyft as founding US client

Pitch Update: Edelman, KPMG, Brazen and more…

Pitch Update: Edelman, KPMG, Brazen and more…

The Romans appoints first UK equity partner to lead national operations

The Romans appoints first UK equity partner to lead national operations

Movers and Shakers: Headland, Axon, The PRCA, Onyx Health and more…

Movers and Shakers: Headland, Axon, The PRCA, Onyx Health and more…

Five by Five appoints managing director from M&C Saatchi

Five by Five appoints managing director from M&C Saatchi

Ex-Vodafone PR veteran joins broadband challenger Hyperoptic

Ex-Vodafone PR veteran joins broadband challenger Hyperoptic

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now