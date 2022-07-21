IPG PR firms register mid-single-digit growth in Q2

NEW YORK: The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment registered mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q2, according to an IPG spokesperson.

That compares to double-digit growth in Q2 2021.

The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment includes IPG Dxtra and Dxtra Health and agency brands such as Weber Shandwick, Golin, DeVries Global, Current Global, R&CPMK, ReviveHealth, United Minds, Jack Morton, Momentum, Octagon and Dxtra Health Integrated Solutions.

The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment overall posted a 11.1% organic revenue increase in Q2 to $348.4 million.

Weber Shandwick won significant assignments from major brands, including expanded remits from client Mars for its Skittles, Orbit, 5 and Extra brands. Group Black, a media collective and accelerator rooted in the advancement of Black-owned media properties, also said that it hired Weber Shandwick to support its external marketing and communications efforts.

In the quarter, Golin was named PR AOR for West Monroe, a digital consulting services agency.

“All of IPG’s PR agencies continued to stand out for their creativity and effectiveness during the quarter,” a spokesperson said.

Growth in the Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment was led by double-digit increases from each of IPG’s leading experiential and live event specialists, Jack Morton, Octagon and Momentum. The growth was due to consumer demand for physical and live experiences across music, entertainment and sport returned to pre-pandemic levels, an IPG spokesperson said.

Examples of events at which IPG agencies produced large-scale client activations included The Grammy Awards, Wimbledon, the French Open, Miami Open, Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and the Open Championship.

The holding company said that it continues to see strong marketplace performance and demand for collaborative solutions. An integrated cross-discipline Dxtra Health team was appointed by Moderna as the brand’s global enterprise AOR, drawing on talent from Weber Shandwick, Golin and Jack Morton. The team is working to enhance Moderna’s reputation globally.

Additionally, in Q2, R&CPMK and IPG Mediabrands came together to launch UpstreamPOP, a proprietary technology platform. The technology uncovers brand integration and product placement opportunities across platforms, combining the power of Mediabrands’ audience intelligence with R&CPMK’s access to “culture-defining” content to reach consumers with precision and scale, a spokesperson said.

IPG’s reorganized reporting structure took effect in Q1. The company previously was composed of two units, Interactive Agency Networks and Dxtra, but it broke its agencies into three groups in Q1: Media Data and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

The holding company as a whole reported a 7.9% organic net revenue increase in Q2, compared with Q2 2021, to $2.4 billion. The holding company saw an organic net revenue increase of 8.3% in the U.S. and an increase of 7.1% internationally. IPG posted net income of $229.6 million in Q2, compared to $267.8 million a year ago.

In Q2, geographically, the holding company experienced an increase in revenue of 8.3% in the U.S., 8.8% in Latin America, 4.4% in the U.K, 8.3% in Continental Europe, 4.8% in Asia Pacific and 11% in all other markets.

Andy Polansky retired in June from his roles as Dxtra CEO and Weber Shandwick executive chairman. Interpublic Group is not planning to replace Polansky in the CEO position. The leadership of Dxtra’s anchor brands will report directly to Interpublic Group CEO Philippe Krakowsky.