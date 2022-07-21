CNN hires Washington Post’s Kristine Coratti Kelly to lead global comms

NEW YORK: CNN Worldwide has named Kristine Coratti Kelly as EVP and head of global communications.

Kelly, reporting to CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht, will start in the role in August, based out of the company’s New York bureau.

Licht was appointed as CNN CEO after Discovery and WarnerMedia merged in April.

Kelly will oversee the company’s brand strategy and teams, including media relations and publicity, creative marketing, events and brand initiatives, as well as employee and external comms, according to a company statement.

She could not be immediately reached for further comment.

In February, former CMO Allison Gollust resigned from CNN, shortly after former CNN president Jeff Zucker stepped down after he failed to disclose a relationship with Gollust during an internal investigation.

At The Washington Post, where she has worked since 2006, Kelly serves as the company's first-ever chief comms officer and general manager of Washington Post Live.

Following the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, Kelly conceived and launched The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership, according to her LinkedIn account.

Kelly started her career with CNN in 2000 as a research coordinator. She is also on the board of directors of the International Women’s Media Foundation.