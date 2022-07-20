Blog

Who are you rooting for in the sign war between McDonald’s and Dairy Queen?

There can only be one winner.

Added 4 hours ago

Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce/ Facebook: MarshfieldChamber
Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce/ Facebook: MarshfieldChamber

It’s like Twitter, but in real life. 

Brands are roasting each other via their outdoor marquees in Marshfield, Missouri.

McDonald’s is responsible for starting the days-long brawl earlier this week with the message, “Hey DQ! Wanna have a sign war?”

The local Dairy Queen took the bait and responded with a message on their own marquee stating, “We wld but were 2 busy makin ice cream.”

McDonald’s replied, “Wow. Salty like our world famous fries.”

Other local businesses are also jumping into the conversation, such as Arvest Bank, a place called The Melon Man and Mexican restaurant Las Cazuelas.

