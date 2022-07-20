Who are you rooting for in the sign war between McDonald’s and Dairy Queen?

It’s like Twitter, but in real life.

Brands are roasting each other via their outdoor marquees in Marshfield, Missouri.

McDonald’s is responsible for starting the days-long brawl earlier this week with the message, “Hey DQ! Wanna have a sign war?”

The local Dairy Queen took the bait and responded with a message on their own marquee stating, “We wld but were 2 busy makin ice cream.”

McDonald’s replied, “Wow. Salty like our world famous fries.”

Other local businesses are also jumping into the conversation, such as Arvest Bank, a place called The Melon Man and Mexican restaurant Las Cazuelas.

But there can only be one winner.