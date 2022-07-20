Antenna Group names Edelman’s Eric Schoenberg COO

NEW YORK: Antenna Group, an integrated marketing, public relations and strategic communications firm, has hired Eric Schoenberg as chief operating officer.

Schoenberg reports to Antenna Group CEO Keith Zakheim. Schoenberg started on April 1 in the newly created role.

He will be responsible for day-to-day business operations across the agency, including HR, recruitment, IT and office services, as well as oversight of integrated offerings, including performance and digital marketing, technology and web development, creative, strategy, content and project management.

Schoenberg will also be in charge of integrating Antenna’s broad range of capabilities to positively impact both the client and employee experience. He plans to build on the agency’s momentum over the past few years and to use his experience in scaling marketing agencies.

“I think the transformative opportunities at Antenna were incredibly attractive to me and I think my experience will lend well for where we are today and where we want to be tomorrow,” said Schoenberg.

Schoenberg was previously GM and head of New York operations and integration at Edelman.

Antenna Group, which specializes in cleantech, real estate, mobility and health, saw 60% year-over-year growth in 2021, according to a statement. The firm has office space in San Francisco, New York, Hackensack, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, DC, and has nearly 150 employees. Its clients include Loopnet, Midwest Solar Expo, BreezoMeter and Aspen Heights Partners.