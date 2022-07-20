Ketchum names Jim Joseph as global chief marketing, integration officer

NEW YORK: Ketchum has hired Jim Joseph as global chief marketing and integration officer, a newly created role.

Joseph, reporting to Ketchum president and CEO Mike Doyle, will start in the position on July 25. He will also join the agency’s executive leadership team.

Ketchum’s evolution over the past few years was an essential factor in creating the role.

“During the pandemic, we accelerated our transformation in terms of our business model, evolving toward a communications consultancy [approach] and building the infrastructure that’s required to service clients with them at the center,” Doyle said.

Joseph’s experience in client counsel across industries, marketing chops and mentorship abilities made him the ideal candidate, Doyle added.

In 2021, Ketchum reported double-digit top and bottom line growth greater than any year in the past decade, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. Omnicom PR Group posted 15.8% revenue growth in Q2 2022.

As well as leading global marketing and comms, Joseph will partner with colleagues from across Omnicom PR Group and the Omnicom network to support clients and to drive thought leadership for Ketchum.

“I’ve long felt that Ketchum was the one to watch,” Joseph said. “The client list, the work, the culture and spirit, I want to take [those] as key priorities and bring them to life even further.”

Joseph most recently served as chief customer solutions officer at IPG Health after joining McCann Health in 2020.

This week, Interpublic Group unveiled a network that unites eight medical communications agencies under a single banner. IPG Health Medical Communications will house AREA 23 on Hudson, Caudex, CMC Affinity, CMC Connect, Complete HealthVizion, Complete Regulatory, ProHealth and Trio. None of the individual brands will be eliminated.

Joseph also worked at BCW for eight years, first at Cohn & Wolfe in numerous global roles and then ultimately as BCW’s global president.

Neera Chaudhary, the firm’s former president of North America, recently left Ketchum.