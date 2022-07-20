News

Ketchum names Jim Joseph as global chief marketing, integration officer

The industry veteran is returning to a PR firm from IPG Health.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 4 hours ago

Joseph has also worked at IPG Health and BCW.
Joseph has also worked at IPG Health and BCW.

NEW YORK: Ketchum has hired Jim Joseph as global chief marketing and integration officer, a newly created role. 

Joseph, reporting to Ketchum president and CEO Mike Doyle, will start in the position on July 25. He will also join the agency’s executive leadership team. 

Ketchum’s evolution over the past few years was an essential factor in creating the role. 

“During the pandemic, we accelerated our transformation in terms of our business model, evolving toward a communications consultancy [approach] and building the infrastructure that’s required to service clients with them at the center,” Doyle said. 

Joseph’s experience in client counsel across industries, marketing chops and mentorship abilities made him the ideal candidate, Doyle added. 

In 2021, Ketchum reported double-digit top and bottom line growth greater than any year in the past decade, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. Omnicom PR Group posted 15.8% revenue growth in Q2 2022.

As well as leading global marketing and comms, Joseph will partner with colleagues from across Omnicom PR Group and the Omnicom network to support clients and to drive thought leadership for Ketchum. 

“I’ve long felt that Ketchum was the one to watch,” Joseph said. “The client list, the work, the culture and spirit, I want to take [those] as key priorities and bring them to life even further.”

Joseph most recently served as chief customer solutions officer at IPG Health after joining McCann Health in 2020. 

This week, Interpublic Group unveiled a network that unites eight medical communications agencies under a single banner. IPG Health Medical Communications will house AREA 23 on Hudson, Caudex, CMC Affinity, CMC Connect, Complete HealthVizion, Complete Regulatory, ProHealth and Trio. None of the individual brands will be eliminated.

Joseph also worked at BCW for eight years, first at Cohn & Wolfe in numerous global roles and then ultimately as BCW’s global president

Neera Chaudhary, the firm’s former president of North America, recently left Ketchum

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Why 4,800 people tweeted about ‘breaking up’ with their blender

Why 4,800 people tweeted about ‘breaking up’ with their blender

Brands can succeed with organic content on TikTok. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

How health and wellness brands can shine on TikTok

Eric Schoenberg

Antenna Group names Edelman’s Eric Schoenberg COO

Joseph has also worked at IPG Health and BCW.

Ketchum names Jim Joseph as global chief marketing, integration officer

It’s time for companies to demonstrate care

It’s time for companies to demonstrate care

Edelman picks Radina Russell as Atlanta GM

Edelman picks Radina Russell as Atlanta GM

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

A recent March for Our Lives protest in Portland. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Finn Partners helps DC-based colleges fight gun violence

BCW promotes Amy Cloessner to president of Direct Impact

BCW promotes Amy Cloessner to president of Direct Impact

 Chris Foster, CEO of Omnicom PR Group.

Omnicom PR Group revenue up 15.8% in Q2