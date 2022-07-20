PRWeek Beyond the Noise podcast: British Airways' comms and sustainability challenges, plus Top & Flop
Following the hottest temperatures in UK history, we hear from the British Airways director of sustainability and we also find out who is the most recent 'Top' and 'Flop'.
