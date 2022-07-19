News

Omnicom PR Group revenue up 15.8% in Q2

Omnicom as a whole reported a 11.3% organic revenue increase to $3.6 billion.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 4 hours ago

 Chris Foster, CEO of Omnicom PR Group
NEW YORK: Omnicom Group’s PR agencies posted a 15.8% organic revenue increase to $392.2 million in Q2.  

The percentage increase is in comparison to Q2 2021, when the holding company’s PR firms reported a 15.1% organic revenue jump to $345.9 million.

Omnicom Group owns and operates PR firms including FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Mercury, Porter Novelli and Cone.

Executives from Omnicom PR Group, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and FleishmanHillard did not respond to requests seeking further comment. 

Omnicom as a whole reported a 11.3% organic revenue increase to $3.6 billion. It also posted a net income of $348.4 million, compared to $348.2 million in Q2 2021. 

The holding company’s business segments were up across the board. Advertising revenue grew 8.2% to over $1.8 billion; Precision Marketing jumped 21% to $362 million; commerce and brand marketing increased 11.2% to $234.6 million; experiential was up 36.6% to $154.6 million; execution and support rose 9.3% to $250.5 million; and healthcare jumped 9.2% to $342.3 million. 

U.S. organic revenue rose 10.7% to $1.8 billion; the U.K. was up 12% to $386.4 million; other North American markets increased by 12.5% to $126.7 million; European markets jumped by 15.1% to $638.5 million; Asia-Pacific was up by 4.7% to $428 million; Latin America improved by 14% to $79.9 million; and the Middle East and Africa increased by 28.3% to $64.9 million.

