Finn Partners helps DC-based colleges fight gun violence

The 120 Initiative was named in honor of the 120 people who die on average each day from gun violence.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

A recent March for Our Lives protest in Portland. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
WASHINGTON: Finn Partners has partnered with the Consortium of Universities of the Washington Metropolitan Area on a research initiative to address gun violence. 

The 120 Initiative, named after the 120 people who die on average each day from gun violence in the U.S., comes after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo and Highland Park, Illinois. 

Consortium colleges and universities will call upon subject matter experts in gun violence, public and mental health, polarization, business sector engagement, citizen advocacy, education and technology. The experts will analyze available research and produce recommendations to curb gun violence. 

Finn Partners will assist the Consortium with earned media and integrated marketing. Margaret Dunning, who leads the firm’s higher education practice, is overseeing the partnership. 

Consortium members include American University, George Washington University, Howard University, the University of Maryland and Montgomery College. 

The independent agency posted 49% growth last year to $162.2 million, expanding at the same rate in the U.S. to $135.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

Finn Partners recently promoted Shannon Riggs to managing partner of its Pacific Northwest strategic communications business unit. 

